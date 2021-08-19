Abergale Bremner Invites You to Let Go, Dance & 'Open To Love'

Born in the UK, now living in Australia, consider yourself introduced to the divinely captivating ​​Abergale Bremner. Unlimited, unleashed and utterly enchanting she's gearing up to drop her debut energetic, dance inducing single 'Open to Love'. No stranger to the stage in all manners of speaking, Abergale is a Global Embodiment Facilitator, Feminine Leadership Coach and now an emerging Australian Artist.

Ever exploring, she takes her capable hand to music next as she continues to share and embody her message through this new artistic medium. Combining meaningful lyrics and affirmations with epic electronic production, spacelike synths and bouncing beats, she's fine tuning her own unique blend of classic EDM with a welcomed fresh twist. Marking this initial offering as perhaps the very first, fist pumping dance number with such intention, integrity and authenticity. Never shy of trying something new, Abergale is inspiring minds, hearts and souls globally to step out of their comfort zone, believe in themselves and to live in their truth.

Multi-faceted, multi-dimensional and evidently multi-talented, this is the beginning of an exciting new era for Abergale as she reminds us to reconnect with ourselves, let go, DANCE and 'Open to Love'.

"Birthed in late 2020 'Open To Love' is a simple reminder of the power we each hold when we choose to rise above the status quo and break free from conformity. With the changes and restrictions we have all experienced across the world this new, edgy EDM blend is destined to free you from the funk in your head and get you back feeling yaself.

The song wants to ignite the bigness of YOU, to power up your energy & blast open your heart.

After some pretty crazy shifts in the world it's Abergale's prayer that this track supports you to come back to your body, have some fun and remember to LET GOOO and Open to Love." - Abergale Bremner

Listen to 'Open to Love' here.