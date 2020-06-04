Abbey Road Recording Studios Reopens After Quarantine

Abbey Road Studios, the historic recording studio best known for producing tunes from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Radiohead, as well as the eponymous Beatles album, has resumed operations following a 10 week closure due to Covid-19.

The first session after the reopening was jazz artist Melody Gardot, whose recording session with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was canceled when lockdown restrictions were put in place.

Gardot appeared at the session remotely from Paris, along with his producer, Larry Klein, who was working from Los Angeles. The session also proved a reunion for the RPO, who reunited at the socially distant recording.

Abbey Road Studios' Managing Director Isabel Garvey told Deadline, "Music is proven to help us get through difficult times, providing escape and easing our mood - so it's never been more important than in the current circumstances."

