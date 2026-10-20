Aaron Tippin Reimagines MY BLUE ANGEL WITH SAM GROW
The re-recording, co-produced by Grammy-winning engineer Noah Gordon, will address the impact of the fentanyl crisis on American families.
Country star Aaron Tippin has teamed with country artist Sam Grow for a reimagining of one of Tippin's most beloved hits. Originally reaching #7 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles Chart in 1993, 'My Blue Angel' returns in a re-recorded version featuring Grow. The new single and accompanying video are set for release through 8 Track Entertainment on October 23, 2026.
Written by Tippin, Kim Williams, and Philip Douglas, and co-produced by Grammy-winning engineer Noah Gordon and Biff Watson, the new recording brings together two artists with a traditional country sensibility. The upcoming music video will carry a message about the toll the fentanyl epidemic is taking on American families.
'Man, I'm so excited that Sam Grow agreed to sing with me on my old hit 'My Blue Angel,'' said Tippin. 'He brought a whole new life to it. We can't wait for everyone to see the video for it. It has an important message about the Fentanyl epidemic in America and the toll it's taking on families. Together we have to do all we can to make a change and to save lives.'
'My Blue Angel' follows Tippin's #1 Amazon Music hit single 'American Sky,' written by his son, Tom Tippin. Earlier this year, Tippin also had the distinct honor of being inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation during the 23rd annual black-tie gala hosted by John Travolta.
'My Blue Angel'
Somewhere out there in the smoky air
Where the night is neon blue
Surrounded by strangers, she don't know the dangers
One drink could lead her to
If she falls, it's all your fault
For doin' a good woman wrong
You can't be far behind her
Lord, I hope ya find her
Before your angel is gone
Looking for my blue angel
The same one that flew from your arms last night
If you see my blue angel
I'll tell her heaven without her feels like hell tonight
Last night when she left you told yourself
That she wouldn't go too far
Now you're not so sure how long her tears
Could last in a stranger's arms
She's wounded I know and feeling so low
She could fall at anytime
And I don't know what I'd do if I were to lose
That precious angel of mine
Yeah Looking for your blue angel
The same one that flew from my arms last night
Yeah If I see your blue angel
Tell her that heaven without her feels like hell tonight
Yes, tell her heaven without her feels like hell tonight
About Sam Grow
After the breakout success of his first studio album, 2019's 'Love & Whiskey' which hit #1 on iTunes' Country Albums chart, a lot more has unfolded for Sam Grow. His 2020 single 'Song About You' burned red hot, pulling in more than 50 million streams and getting named one of Spotify's 'Best Country Songs.' Grow's been featured on Billboard's '7 Country Acts To Watch' list.
Since that debut album, Grow has followed with successive hit albums, each following a theme. 'This Town' in 2020 was a nod to his birthplace in Southern Maryland. 'Manchester' in 2022 surrounds life in his current home of Manchester, TN. 'Avalon Avenue' in 2023 paid tribute to Muscle Shoals and the legendary FAME Studios. And, most recently, 'Winfield' in 2025 was a nod to growing up in Winfield, KS.
Asked to make his Grand Ole Opry debut in November of 2021, Grow has since returned to that hallowed stage a second time.
Learn more at www.OfficialSamGrow.com
About Aaron Tippin
An accomplished singer-songwriter and performer, Aaron Tippin has earned six gold albums and one platinum, releasing more than 30 singles over his career. His chart-topping hits include 'You've Got to Stand for Something,' 'My Blue Angel,' 'I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way,' 'Kiss This,' 'Workin' Man's Ph.D.,' 'There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With the Radio,' and 'Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,' which reached the Top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 all-genre chart. Tippin's hit single, 'American Sky,' written by his son Tom Tippin, reached #1 on Amazon Music.
Though music brought him national fame, aviation has always remained at the core of Tippin's life. He is a commercial pilot with single and multi-engine ratings, a helicopter pilot, a certified flight instructor, and a licensed aircraft mechanic. He previously operated his own aviation school. Tippin was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation at the 23rd annual black-tie gala hosted by John Travolta.
Beyond music and aviation, Tippin is a successful entrepreneur. He and his wife, Thea, have partnered with Stonehaus Winery, developing top-selling wines including Aaron Tippin's Blue Angel Blueberry Wine and the recently released Ready to Rock Riesling.
Learn more at www.AaronTippin.com
Photo Credit: Ryan Nolan
Photo Credit: Ryan Nolan
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