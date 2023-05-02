Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aaron Lewis Brings His 2023 Acoustic Tour To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, October 4

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country.

May. 02, 2023  
Aaron Lewis 2023 Acoustic Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.




