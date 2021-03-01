Aaron Dalla Villa Releases 'D20: Alpha Rift Tribute'

Music artist and actor Aaron Dalla Villa released his catchy new music video for his single "D20: Alpha Rift Tribute", highlighting the gaming world. The song is now available in digital format through "Dalla Villa's" Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Deezer, Napster, and more outlets.

Recently cast in a movie "Alpha Rift" as a dude who owns a game store, Aaron Dalla Villa plays a "D&D-like" game based on the Noblemen Legend in the movie. During the process of making the film, Aaron was surrounded by gaming culture and thought it was so cool. Adam Danoff, the film's stunt coordinator, is a HUGE D&D guy, so he suggested Aaron make a song about gaming. D20 dice appear several times in the movie, and it inspired Aaron. Adam contributed a lot of the gaming lyrics, such as "burning slots" and "Doing Math in a flash." Aaron is a bit of a noob when it comes to D&D, but the film has really opened up a whole new world for him.

Lyrics for "D20: Alpha Rift Tribute" were created by Aaron Dalla Villa and Adam Danoff, with music by Graham Wolfe. Aaron Dalla Villa and Rachel Nielsen provided vocals. The music video is directed by Dan Lantz, with the production company Impulse-FX.

Aaron Dalla Villa recently released several singles, including: "Conspiracy" (directly inspired by Eminem), "Demon Killer" (inspired by Kanye West, MF Doom, and Nas), and "Bring It" in collaboration with Grammy Award Certified Health Champion, Paul Anthony, of the Legendary Hip-Hop / R&B group, Full Force. The songs are all presently available on all digital music outlets.

In addition to Aaron's latest music releases, he has over 50 actor IMDb credits that include studio films, independent movies, and high-profile television shows such as "Gotham" and "Madam Secretary." His past film work consists of the popular features "Pledge" and "Trick," along with "Alpha Rift," and "All Those Small Things" (which he also wrote some music (for), and more. Aaron also does voiceover work and theater.

Aaron Dalla Villa is represented by Bonnie Shumofsky of Stewart Talent and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.

Aaron Dalla Villa was born and raised in Suffolk, Virginia, and studied music and dance training at the prestigious Governor's School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia, in classical ballet and classical modern dance. Prior to experiencing an injury, he had a career in dance and worked with NB2-Nashville Ballet Second Company.

After moving to NYC, Aaron continued to pursue performance as an actor and has been featured in numerous film, television, and theater roles, including a starring role in the feature film "Pledge" (distributed by IFC Midnight) a starring role in the feature film "Alpha Rift," a supporting lead in the feature film "All Those Small Things" (for which he also wrote some music for), a starring role on the series "Duels," a spot on "Gotham," a spot on "Madam Secretary," a spot on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," and voice work for "Hollister," "Starburst," "Liberty Mutual," and in the popular video game series "Earth Defense Force." He won Best Ensemble Broadway World Long Island 2015 for "Orphans" by Lyle Kessler, directed by James Bonney at the Conklin Theatre. He was also nominated for BEST ACTOR for his work in the award-winning short film, "The Fold," directed by Andrew Kiaroscuro.

Due to the world's complications with COVID-19 and with the TV/film industry shut down in 2020, Aaron decided to dive back into his musical talents and now has music available on all major platforms under his artist name DALLA VILLA. He has dropped several singles so far, "Bring It," "Conspiracy," and "Demon Killer."