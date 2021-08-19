AVIV Shares New Visuals for OCTAVIO the Dweeb's Remix of 'Black Coffee'

Today 15-year-old indie pop prodigy AVIV has just released a fun and lighthearted music video for the of the OCTAVIO the Dweeb remix of her acclaimed indie hit "Black Coffee." Watch it below.

The nostalgic 80's inspired visuals capture both artists as they let loose playing a game of summer tennis and riding around in a vintage BMW in the scenic countryside.

With its shimmering synths, vibrant melody, and irresistible lyrical hooks, "Black Coffee" makes for an unstoppably infectious indie pop gem. AVIV has garnered acclaim from popular Spotify playlists including "young & free" and "bedroom pop" among others.

Speaking on the original track AVIV comments: "With COVID, a lot of my friendships and my friends' romantic relationships just came to a full stop," she observes. "People drifted. When you pour out your cup of black coffee, there are all of these grains in the bottom that stay there. Those grains are all of the things that could've been pursued, but the cup was already poured out. That's the deeper meaning."

In the end, AVIV preserves feelings you don't ever want to lose with each and every song. "If my song takes you somewhere emotional, there's nothing better to me," she leaves off. "Or, if it makes you answer a question you've had about your life, that would be amazing. My songs make me answer my own questions. When I release them, I hope they do the same thing for you."

Joined by OCTAVIO the Dweeb, AVIV's fun loving visuals are out August 18th, 2021.

The Monterrey, Mexico born and Kentucky-raised creative, OCTAVIO the Dweeb, is a self starter. As a young man determined to follow his passions, Octavio would stop at nothing to achieve his dreams. After picking up his father's old guitar and teaching himself to play, he started writing his own songs. He then took a job bussing tables during the week to pay for gas money and he would skip school every Thursday to drive down to Nashville from Knoxville to record his tracks.

When Octavio dropped his first single on Soundcloud, things quickly changed for the young act. With early support from Alt Nation on "Someday I'll Be Happy" and his latest single "Slow Drag" receiving attention from notable tastemakers Ones To Watch and PopMatters, features on coveted playlists like Spotify's young & free & Indie Pop, Apple Music's Breaking Alternative and New In Alternative, and the recognition by Soundcloud as one of their hottest emerging artists, it is clear that OCTAVIO the Dweeb is on the rise.

You know all of those warm and fuzzy first-time feelings you get as a teenager-the ones you wish you could hold on to forever?

AVIV retrofits those emotions into her songs. The 15-year-old Toronto singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pens the kind of affecting and arresting D.I.Y. pop that's both nostalgic and prescient (You could think of it like nineties alternative pop born post-social media). After generating millions of streams independently and receiving acclaim from Atwood Magazine and more, she continues to perfect this approach on a series of singles for Photo Finish Records.

"I'm just a teenager who acts much older, still gets excited about little things, and really loves to over- analyze her emotions and put them into music," she says. "I try to be true to myself with everything I do. The more AVIV the music is, the better."

AVIV grew up in a big family of four siblings, including her twin brother. Every Saturday, they went record shopping together on Queen Street in Toronto, picking up classics by Fleetwood Mac, Radiohead, and more. "Most families went to the mall," she smiles. "We went to the record store together."

At six-years-old, she studied piano under "an old-fashioned teacher who scared me into practicing and getting good!" Around the same time, she developed her voice and eventually picked up guitar. Casual poetry transformed into songwriting as she regularly played her early compositions for friends and family. Throughout high school, she obsessed over the likes of Clairo, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey.

"They're my three moms," she laughs.

Once the Pandemic hit, she found herself listening to more music than ever and, at the same time, writing as well. Working with her big brother's friend Jackson Follemer as co-producer, she regularly took the train to Montreal to visit them at McGill University and started to record music in 2020. Following "Cookie Dough," her independent single "Girls In Red" claimed coveted real estate on playlists such as "indie pop & chill" and eventually amassed hundreds of thousands of streams. "Frontlawn" and "Lonely Bitch" only increased her momentum with consistent organic growth.

"Music became a way to convey my emotions," she admits. "Since I won't even talk to my friends about a lot of these things, it's an outlet for me to talk about things I don't talk about."

Photo Credit: Theo Donen