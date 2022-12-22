Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Original Score By Simon Franglen Out Now

The soundtrack includes 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) 32-track album includes 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original "Avatar" film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to "Avatar: The Way of Water," traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron.

Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout "Pandora-The World of Avatar," which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next "Avatar" sequel to be released in 2024.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film,"Avatar: The Way of Water"begins to tell the story ofthe Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep eachother safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis,Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver &Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdesand Richard Baneham serving as executive producers."Avatar: The Way of Water"will open in theaters onDecember 16.

