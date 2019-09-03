ATRIP Releases Rave Infused New Noise Debut 'Can't Feel It'

Rising UK producer ATRIP fuses modern bass house stylings with nostalgic rave FX on his hyperpaced New Noise debut "Can't Feel It."



"Can't Feel It" follows ATRIP's debut EP, Silk Sabres, released earlier this year through JAUZ's Bite This! record label. Since emerging on the scene in 2017, the London-based artist has quickly ascended to one-to-watch status. Pulling influences from the early days of underground raves, ATRIP has dropped impassioned bass house releases through Mad Decent and Diverge Records, and seen support from the likes of Diplo, Marshmello, Don Diablo, Slushii, KAYZO and Oliver Heldens. On the live front, ATRIP has brought his sounds to several major music festivals across the globe, including recent gigs this summer at Ultra Korea and Germany's Parookaville. This fall the talented producer is set to bring his fiery sounds to NGHTMRE & Slander's Gud Vibrations ADE-Blacklist Edition party, as well as a hometown gig at London's Printworks.

Listen to "Can't Feel It" below.

ATRIP TOUR DATES:



October 2 - Blacklist Festival - Oberhausen, Germany

October 16 - GUD Vibrations ADE-Blacklist Edition - De Bajes - Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 19 - Printworks - London, UK





Related Articles View More Music Stories