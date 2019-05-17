A.Swayze & the Ghosts to Headline Free London Show

Tasmanian garage-punks, A.Swayze & the Ghosts made the long journey to play packed shows at The Great Escape Festival before touring this week with The Nude Party around the UK and Ireland to grand applause.



Signed to Rough Trade Records back in January this year, the four piece released their debut 12" containing the driving single, 'Suddenly' and epic 10 minute jam, 'Reciprocation' that was lauded by many publications back in March. Pick it up on vinyl here.



Their final gig on this tour sees them heading back into London headlining The Old Blue Last this Monday 20th May. It's free entry and your last chance to see their monstrous stage presence before they head back down under to finish the final touches of their debut album.



Don't miss their incredible live show. On stage at 9.30pm.





