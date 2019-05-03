Art Pop Muse Kill J Releases New Single 'Moon Sick' Ahead Of Debut Album

Critically acclaimed, art pop songstress KIll Jhas been working hard on her visionary debut album, which will be anticipated by a new single, 'Moon Sick', out now via Nettwerk Records.

Following her highly-anticipated new releases - the fiercely political 'Strange Fruits of The Sea', the powerful 'Dead Weight Soldier', the sugar-sweet'Silver Spoon',and the recently released 'Addicted', the new single is the fifth offering from her forthcoming debut album 'Superposition', released on 14thJune.

Speaking on the track, Kill J explains: "I was inspired by the multiverse theory within quantum mechanics. There as many universes as there are choices, for every choice we make, there is a corresponding world. Somewhere there is a universe, where I´m not an idiot and I am in a perfect relationship." Perfectly showcasing the artist "deliciously dramatic electronic pop that falls somewhere between a self-destructive swan song and a self-esteem boosting cheer"- as described by The Fader- 'Moon Sick'is Kill J's 3am slow dance floor jam, a song that could easily be heard on the soundtrack of a Netflix's darker teen shows.

Steadily putting out an array of singles and EPs over the years, the singer-songwriter and producer hasalready gained a legion of fans including The Guardian,The Fader, Pigeons and The 405, The Line Of Best Fit and Huck Magazine,whilst receiving airplay from the likes of Huw Stephens and Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Mamiko Motto on NTS Radio and even a spin on Zane Lowe's Beats1, culminating in a live session from the BBC legendary Maida Valestudio for Huw Stephens. Named "the future of Scandinavian pop"by the likes of Complex, Pigeons & Planes, Indie ShuffleandStereogum among others, KIll J saw her early singles catapulted to No.1 spot on the Hype Machine'Most Popular'and 'Twitter' charts.

Kill J's debut album 'Superposition',released on 14thJune,evolves around the world of particle physics and scientific discoveries. "I visitedCERN -The European Organization for Nuclear Researchin Geneva, in preparation for this album. It was a mind-blowing experience and I got so much inspiration", explains Kill J before concluding with her logic response to today's chaos "because in the end, only science will save us."

Conformity has never been KIll J's trademark, andDenmark's"fiercest drone-pop mercenary" - as Stereogumdubbed her - never played by the rule book; and with her new body of work, the charismaticartist again shows why she's such a revealing musician in her own right with the kind of releases that will again cement her reputation as one of Europe's

noteworthy intriguing talents.





