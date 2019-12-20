ARMNHMR Share New Single 'Let Light Out' & Announce The Free World Tour

ARMNHMR's pristine sound design - highlighted by euphoric drops, weightless breakdowns and celestial synths - paves the way for Sunnie Williams to deliver a stunning vocal performance on the anthemic "Let Light Out." "Let Light Out" follows the striking future bass-meets-alternative crossover single "The Universe Is Yours (feat. Micah Martin)" and is the fourth single to be released from the duo's upcoming debut album, The Free World.

Building off an impressive year of performances, which included dates on Adventure Club's Death or Glory Tour, and festival slots at EDC Vegas, Electric Zoo, Creamfields Taiwan, and HARD Halloween at Red Rocks, ARMNHMR are pleased to announce that they'll resume touring early next year in support of their debut album. The Free World Tour officially kicks off in Austin, TX on January 16 and sees the duo headline venues in Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver, Vancouver and several other cities across North America with support from Lione, Nurko, We Are Fury, William Black and Klo on select dates. Stay tuned as more dates are set to be revealed!



Tickets are on sale now: https://bit.ly/TheFreeWorldTour

ARMNHMR - The Free World Tour 2020



1/16 - Austin, TX - Vulcan Gas Company

1/17 - Houston, TX - Stereo Live

1/18 - Dallas, TX - Stereo Live

1/23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

1/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock

1/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Aura Nightclub

2/01 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

2/08 - Detroit, MI - Elektricity

2/14 - San Francisco, CA - Crush SF

2/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crush LA

2/28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Thompson House

3/06 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3/07 - Portland, OR - 45 East

3/19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3/20 - Calgary, AB - Knoxville's Tavern

3/21 - Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Nightclub

3/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Loft At Skyway





