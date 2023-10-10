AQUA Barbie World Tour Coming To Hammerstein Ballroom

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10:00AM.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

AQUA Barbie World Tour Coming To Hammerstein Ballroom

Danish dance-pop powerhouse AQUA will bring their eagerly awaited "Barbie World Tour" to New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday December 9, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $68 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, October 13 at 10:00AM.

AQUA's indelible mark on the musical landscape was forged back in 1997 with their debut album 'Aquarium.' A collection that birthed hits like 'Turn Back Time,' 'Doctor Jones,' and the iconic 'Barbie Girl.' The latter, a sensation whose catchy lyrics and vibrant charm had billions worldwide playfully echoing "I'm a Barbie Girl, in a Barbie World”. With a music video that encapsulated the whimsy of the era, 'Barbie Girl' soared to chart-topping heights, etching itself into the cultural lexicon as an inimitable classic.

Reclaiming their position in the limelight, AQUA's astounding journey continues with the revelation of their "Barbie World Tour." With a remarkable 38 million albums and 7 million singles sold to their name, the group's signature tunes remain the soundtrack of a generation. The 'Barbie Girl' music video, having surpassed a billion views on YouTube, stands tall as a testament to the song's enduring resonance, even asserting its presence on Instagram Reels.

Marking its debut on November 12th in Seattle, the "Barbie World Tour" will embark on a captivating cross-country journey, hitting iconic venues along the way. Brace yourselves for a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme.



