ANOTR Release LIKE IT Music Video Featuring 3DDY

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Amsterdam duo ANOTR have released the official music video for 'Like It' ft 3DDY, directed by filmmaker and photographer Alice Kong and produced by Partizan. The release follows ANOTR's acclaimed third studio album 'Withness.'

A vibrant collision of colour, character and absurdity, the visual takes the strange, euphoric energy of a night at Burning Man and stretches it into a surreal world of its own. Racing drivers, flamingos and an ever-growing cast of eccentric characters drift in and out of the frame as the boundaries between reality and imagination begin to blur.

The concept came directly from an experience Jesse had at Burning Man. After performing a set on the Playa, he found himself sitting at a party, simply watching a psychedelic world unfold around him. What began as a relatively calm scene became increasingly strange and chaotic as more characters appeared, while friends repeatedly tried to persuade him to get up and dance. 'We loved that whole idea and feeling, and that basically became the inspiration for the video,' explain ANOTR.

Bringing that vision to life is Alice Kong, whose distinctive visual language combines saturated colour palettes with humour, emotion, retro references and an attraction to the absurd. Often hovering between reality and imagination, her work creates meticulously constructed worlds that feel familiar yet completely surreal.

Kong has directed campaigns for Longchamp, Gucci and The Met, alongside music videos for Vendredi Sur Mer, Bon Entendeur, Darius and Ichon, establishing a visual style that feels both nostalgic and distinctly contemporary. For 'Like It', that sensibility provides the perfect counterpoint to ANOTR's warm, groove-led production.

The video was shot in Lithuania, where ANOTR travelled to work alongside Kong and the wider film crew. 'We flew out to Lithuania to meet up with the film crew and it was a really nice experience from the start,' say the duo. 'It felt like a real collaboration, rather than just showing up and shooting a video.'

'Alice Kong is really talented and had a clear vision for the whole thing, while still giving us space to bring our own ideas into it. We're really happy with how it all came together and with the final result.'

'Like It' originally arrived in May as part of the build-up to Withness, ANOTR's third studio album released via their own No Art imprint. A soulful, sample-driven cut featuring Dutch producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist 3DDY, the track sits at the heart of the album's renewed focus on the dancefloor.

'Withness' is an album about togetherness, and that philosophy has continued to fuel one of the biggest periods of the duo's career. The album followed the global success of 'Talk To You' ft. 54 Ultra, which has surpassed 200 million streams, peaked in the UK Singles Chart at No.3, and at No. 7 in Shazam's Global Chart, hit No. 1 on Beatport's Top 100 and generated more than 600 million UGC views. Spotify also selected the track for its global 'Sound Of The Summer 2026' list.

The official video for 'Like It' ft 3DDY is out now. Directed by Alice Kong, it is a trip into the unexpected: a reminder that sometimes the best way to experience the dancefloor is simply to sit back, watch what happens, and let the world get stranger around you.

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