AMERICAN IDOL Winner Laine Hardy Releases Debut Country Single

Rising country star and ABC's American Idol winner Laine Hardy's song "Tiny Town," which has already garnered over 2 million audio and video streams, officially impacts Country radio this week as his debut single. Written by Michael Tyler and produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett), the down-to-earth lyrics ring with humble honesty coming from the Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) native.

"When all the hustle & bustle of the show was going on, I just missed some of the comforts from home. I love LA and being out there, but sometimes I miss my Other LA. Can't keep a country guy locked in the city for too long."

After a highly successful "Ground I Grew Up On" virtual tour with over 2 million views worldwide, Laine is excited to announce the "'Tiny Town' Virtual Tour" kicks off this Thursday, October 8 with 8 new dates set for the fall. Tickets and information for upcoming digital dates are available now at https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live/

Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing at local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Morgan Wallen to Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more.

While Louisiana is home, Nashville is where he was destined to be. There he met producer Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and the pair went to work on several new sides releasing in 2020. His latest, "Tiny Town" (Michael Tyler) was released on July 10, and tracks "Ground I Grew Up On" (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers) and "Let There Be Country" (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols) were released April 10 on Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings - tell the stories of Laine's childhood on the bayou where on an average day you would find him fishing, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his family and dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his Korean grandmother's homemade kimichi. For more information about Laine Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com and join his journey @TheLaineHardy.

Listen to the single here:

