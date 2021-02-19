AMERICAN IDOL Star Julia Gargano Debut Single 'You Don't Get To'

Breakout star and American Idol alum Julia Gargano reveals her debut single "You Don't Get To" out Friday, February 19th via 19 Recordings (Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert).

Noted as Julia's first official self-release since the show aired in 2020, "You Don't Get To" follows her hit single "Swollen" with fellow American Idol contestant Francisco Martin (over 2 million streams across platforms.)

Ready to make her grand entrance as a solo artist, Julia Gargano pours her heart out on her new single "You Don't Get To" and demonstrates her innate ability to command a room with her raw talent. Introducing the single with grandiose piano chords and an array of soulful vocal notes, Julia Gargano flaunts her remarkable vocal range and songwriting skills on "You Don't Get To", where she tells a powerful story of a woman who reclaims her power in a failed relationship.

Julia mentions "You Don't Get To" is a "song that I hold close to my heart. I wasn't ready to stand up for myself back when I was going through this breakup, but now a couple of years later, it feels like another chance to tell him how I really feel. This is my first single release post American Idol, so this one really means a lot to me. It's a special milestone and represents the beginning of an awesome chapter in my life. The whole process of putting this together was a learning experience I'll never forget."

A season 3 favorite on the 2020 edition of American Idol, 22-year-old Julia Gargano stunned the judges in her first audition after performing an original single "Growing Pains " and left Katy Perry, Luke Bryant, and Lionel Richie all speechless. Katy Perry was so moved by her performance she even rose up out of her chair to hug Julia while Luke Bryan said she's only one hit single away from the Grammys (see here) . Captivating audiences across America, Julia ranked as a top ten finalist on the show amidst the chaos and hardships of the pandemic. Immediately following the show, Julia was signed to 19 Recordings, a prominent NY-based record label responsible for launching the careers of American Idol alums including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Pia Toscano and many more. Now one year later, Julia is having her breakout moment and will show the world her undeniable brilliance as a singer, songwriter, pianist, and recording artist.

Born and raised in Staten Island, New York, Julia Gargano studied vocals at the acclaimed LaGuardia High School and composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Inspired by artists such as Brandi Carlile and Radiohead, Julia's writing style is beyond ordinary. Developing her passion at a young age, she was only a teen when she was writing, recording, and building what is now an extensive original music arsenal. Julia continues to create and perform her music showcasing her soulful vocals, unique progressions, and passionate lyrics.

Coming just in time for the new season of American Idol (premiering February 14th) as well as the Valentine's Day holiday, "You Don't Get To" by Julia Gargano will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, February 19th via 19 Recordings.

