AMAs Announce Red Carpet Hosts

dick clark productions today announced the hosts for "AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit," the official pre-show for the "2019 American Music Awards." Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, Raja Kumari and Nick Viall will host. The two-hour pre-show will stream LIVE from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, on the official American Music Awards Twitter account (Twitter.com/AMAs).

Produced by dick clark productions, the "AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit" pre-show live stream will be available exclusively on Twitter, where fans can watch and participate in the live red carpet experience. Featuring exclusive interviews and a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers and presenters, fans will be able to engage in real-time conversation on the platform as some of the biggest moments of the night unfold.

The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

The American Music Awards is where the world's biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.

In the world of entertainment, Sofia Carson is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with grace and style in the world of entertainment. Sofia's music career has earned her a #1 Billboard album, two RIIA GOLD CERTIFIED ALBUMS, award nominations and 1.7 billion video views. Most recently, Sofia collaborated with electronic duo Grey on their new release, "Grey Area." As an actress, she is best known for her role as Evie in the Disney's global phenomenon "Descendants" and the critically acclaimed Freeform television series "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." Next, Sofia will make her feature film debut starring the NETFLIX original movie "Feel the Beat." Sofia has amassed a legion of fans of over 17 million followers on social media. She has become a voice that inspires girls around the world. Her philanthropic work includes UNICEF, WE Movement, the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Recently she became the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's first global ambassador. Her role includes advocating, promoting and increasing awareness of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's mission and educational programs. Born in Fort Lauderdale, FL and raised in Miami, FL, Sofia is a UCLA student and speaks English, French and Spanish.

TV host and author AJ Gibson has been a fixture on daytime television for years as the host of Hollywood Today Live on FOX, as well as a frequent correspondent and guest host for The Wendy Williams Show, Access Hollywood Live, Good Day LA and The Talk. With the release of his book Flipping the Script: Bouncing Back From Life's Rock Bottom Moments, which debuted as a #1 Amazon new release amongst all LGBTQ autobiographies, AJ successfully intertwined the world's of Hollywood and rural America in a way that is both witty and heartfelt. AJ travels the country helping others with his keynote talks, using his signature system The M.O.V.E. Method to inspire and motivate others!

Lauren Jauregui is an artist, singer, songwriter, creative and humanitarian. Having spent most of 2019 in the studio, writing and recording new music, the 23-year-old award-winning artist is ready to embark on her next chapter, with new music coming in early 2020. True to her artistic ethos, this next phase of Jauregui's career finds her fully expressing her creativity in every aspect of her art, from writing songs to conceptualizing and editing her own music videos. Outside of the studio, Jauregui has spent much of her life engaging in political activism and using her wide-ranging social platform as a mouthpiece to share her views. With over 12 million followers across social media, Jauregui understands the power of her platform and her voice as a young member of society. She is politically outspoken and actively involved in protests, whether it's marching with students from Parkland, FL for gun reform or speaking on women's rights. As she gears up for the next chapter of her musical career, Lauren is making it her duty to continue her activism, imploring her fans to be vocal about their stances and always fight for human rights.

Indian-American rapper, singer, songwriter and dancer Raja Kumari is a force of nature. She's a fearless, charismatic personality and natural-born storyteller whose mission is to create art that blends her Indian roots with her American upbringing. The face of MAC Cosmetics this holiday season and a 3-time MTV EMA nominee, Kumari is the songwriter behind songs for Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fall Out Boy, and Fifth Harmony. She released her EP "BLOODLINE" in June, and has followed up a string of features since including Kaun Hai Tu, which is climbing the charts. She also serves as a judge and mentor on MTV's HUSTLE, a rap battle competition show, and will be releasing new music imminently.

Jaymes Vaughan is the host of the nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show Celebrity Page TV. He is also seen nationally in Britain on morning TV as Showbiz Reporter for ITV's Lorraine. He's additionally been seen on six seasons ofThe Talk, at the table with Wendy Williams, anchoring Access Hollywood, and streaming to millions as host of the live Billboard Music Awards Official Preshow. An avid adventure seeker he also successfully competed on the hit competition series Amazing Race. Priding himself in his southern roots as a small-town east coast boy raised in an interracial family, both his perspective and story are unique. A proud member of the LGBTQ community he is committed to giving back to those in need, working with charities like Give Kids The World and The Boys and Girls Clubs.

Nick Viall is an LA-based entertainment personality and entrepreneur, best known for starring in the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor after participating in three prior seasons of the franchise. Since then, the always-hustling Viall has built a name for himself as a contemporary and very opinionated dating advice guru, in addition to working as a TV actor, with appearances on shows such as Teachers, Speechless, and Family Guy. Viall has also endorsed numerous brands on his massive social platforms, and recently launched his own essential oils business. Today, Viall has over 1.1mm Instagram followers, has an extremely successful segment every Sunday where hundreds of thousands of fans tune in to ask him realtime dating advice via Instagram's "Ask a Question" feature, and hosts the incredibly popular podcast The Viall Files, which has charted as high as #2 on iTunes. Viall can currently be seen on national commercials for Hotels.com and Halo Top, and has a memorable role coming up in Eko & Funny or Die's "The Coop."



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the American Music Awards directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.

The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.

The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.





For the latest American Music Awards news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.