ALMA Releases Remix of Her Single 'Bad News Baby'

After the launch of her track 'Bad News Baby', Finnish, highlighter haired superstar ALMA teams up with Digital Farm Animals to bring us 'Bad News Baby (DFA remix)' - listen below!

The English DJ, producer and Digital Farm Animals who has worked with the likes of Noah Cyrus, Louis Tomlinson, Dua Lipa and Little Mix has reworked the track which was originally produced by friend and co-writer Al Shux (Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray) and written by Alma, Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, Britney Spears) and Al Shux.

Punchy, punk-tinged pop flows effortlessly from the 23-year old's fingertips. In just 3 years she has topped global charts with her incredible scream along hooks (who could forget earworm "I'm chasing high high high highs") and irresistible melodies. Chasing Highs and Karma in particular reached platinum status with Dye My Hair going gold.

Everything but the stereotypical pop princess during that time Alma has garnered fans the world over from Annie Mac and Miley Cyrus to Elton John and Dua Lipa (who she worked with last summer in LA). Live she has toured extensively bringing punk and pop together in a not to be missed show that assaults all the senses. ALMA has just finished her month long European headline tour with a huge Helsinki homecoming at Black Box as well as recently supporting Christina Aguilera on her arena dates for "The X Tour".

A unique and talented writer ALMA is leading the charge on of a new wave of female powerhouses that have something say through their music. Engaged, forward thinking and opinionated she addresses issues from women's rights to body positivity to sexuality to depression, drug use and anxiety head on. Her writing skills often called upon by pop heavyweights such as Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, Charli XCX, Tove Lo and more.

Notably she recently co-wrote two songs on Miley's 'She is Coming', including female empowerment anthem 'Mothers Daughter' and 'Cattitude' ft. RuPaul as well as Charles Angel's Hit theme tune 'Don't Call Me Angel' which debuted at number thirteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart becoming Grande's 20th top 20 song, Cyrus' 14th and Del Rey's 3rd.

On the cusp of releasing her highly anticipated debut album, 2020 is set to be an exciting year for the Finnish powerhouse.





