ALLEGRA Teams Up With Tiësto for 'Round & Round' Remix

Her last two years of music releases have firmly established London-based, ALLEGRA as one of the breakout artists of the UK music scene. The irresistible drive and pop feel of her singles to date have been driving her towards commercial success.

Now Allegra is about to drop the biggest release of her young career via a musical collaboration with none other than Tiësto who has created a red hot remix of her current single "Round & Round."

Allegra’s previous singles have featured collaborations with big-name DJ/producers like Tobtok, Full Intention, Majestic and R3HAB. The association with superstar DJ/producer and established hit artist, Tiësto does take that approach to quite another level, as the spectacular remix Tiësto produced for this special release effectively documents.

"Round & Round’ (Tiësto Remix)" is set for release by Radikal Records and its network of international label partners on May 26, 2023.

As expected on Allegra’s "Round & Round," Tiësto has delivered a jaw-dropping remix, applying all his usual production quality, trademark sound and musical hooks making his interpretation an instant crowd-pleaser. The new mix perfectly straddles the fence between Club and Pop music, which will open up the door for support from big-room DJs and daytime radio DJs.

Ever since Allegra’s debut single "All About Us" reached the #2 position on the UK’s official Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart in 2021, she has repeated that success with a run of six Top 3 Singles on that same chart.

In addition, she has achieved a Top 10 position on the Billboard Dance Chart here in the States and secured many other official chart placements worldwide. Allegra has amassed millions of views and streams across Spotify, YouTube and other social media.

Allegra’s music has appeared on hundreds of daytime radio playlists and she has been featured in countless feature press articles as well as on BBC TV, steadily ticking all the right boxes as she worked her way into the general public’s awareness.

Initially, Allegra and her management and label were focused on establishing her as a credible artist among international DJs. However, she is now fast becoming one of the hottest mainstream pop stars to emerge from the UK in recent years.