AJ Mitchell Releases Brand New Song 'Unstoppable' via Epic Records

Pop phenom AJ Mitchell has released his new song "Unstoppable" today via Epic Records. Featuring moody instrumentals and R&B-infused melodies, the sleekly-produced track showcases AJ's rare talent as a singer-songwriter. The song is available now via all digital streaming platforms.

With recent acclaim from Billboard, Dujuor, Idolator and more, over 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recognition as both an MTV PUSH artist and a 2019 Vevo LIFT artist, AJ has been solidified as one of the year's breakout singer-songwriters. In August, he officially released his Slow Dance EP via Epic Records, which features the smash-hit title track featuring Ava Max. Currently in the Top 40 at US Pop Radio, "Slow Dance" is at number 29 and continuing to rise.



Earlier this month, AJ released "Say It Again", a true pop anthem that was co-written by Jake Torrey (Lauv), Michael Pollack (Maroon 5, Alec Benjamin) and the Futuristics (Halsey, Camila Cabello). The track was preceded by the smooth, stripped-back song "Like Strangers Do", which arrived on October 18th. AJ's debut full length album is due out early 2020 via Epic Records.

Sporting a slick and show-stopping voice, sharp songwriting chops, and endless charisma, AJ Mitchell emerges as a stylish and soulful new leading man for pop R&B. Born and raised in Belleville, IL, he went from uploading highly-trafficked covers on social media to personally writing and recording his 2017 breakout single "Used To Be." The latter has clocked over 52 million Spotify streams to date as he inked a deal with Epic Records and relocated to Los Angeles.

With over 100 million-plus streams on tracks such as "I Don't Want You Back," "Girls," "All My Friends," "Talk So Much," and "Move On" and 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he cemented himself as 2019's fastest rising star. Named a 2019 MTV Push artist and a 2019 Vevo LIFT artist and acclaimed by Billboard, Idolator, and Seventeen, he sold out numerous headline shows and performed on The Today Show and Good Day New York. As the year went on, his rapid rise only accelerated. AJ flexes his star power and vocal prowess on the Slow Dance EP. Preceded by "Move On" and the Top 40 single and title track "Slow Dance" [feat. Ava Max], his songwriting and show-stopping spirit once again take center stage on upbeat and undeniable new anthem "Out My Mind." To date, AJ has had three songs in the Top 40 Pop Radio charts: "Girls", "All My Friends" (#29), and "Slow Dance" (currently #29 and climbing). Now, he sets his sights on pop domination with every move and will be releasing his debut full-length album in the next few months.





Related Articles View More Music Stories