AFI's 'All Hallow's E.P.' Set for 20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Craft Recordings is pleased to announce a special, 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of AFI's cult-classic, All Hallow's E.P., due out October 25th. Limited to 5,000 copies worldwide, the four-song E.P. will be pressed on a 10-inch picture disc, featuring the original Alan Forbes cover art on side A, and a pumpkin detail from the artwork on Side B.

When All Hallow's was released as a seven-inch vinyl E.P. in 1999, AFI (Davey Havok, Jade Puget, Adam Carson and Hunter Burgan) was in a transitional, but exciting phase. The group had released its fourth studio album, Black Sails in the Sunset just a few months before to critical acclaim and was on the verge of breaking into much wider success with 2000's The Art of Drowning.

As the title might convey, All Hallow's finds the band exploring goth and horror punk genres. The E.P.'s four songs are filled with complex rhythm changes, anthemic chanting, and plenty of darkly atmospheric sound effects. In addition to an impressive cover of The Misfits' "Halloween," the E.P.'s highlights include "The Boy Who Destroyed the World," which would become an iconic track for the band (and also be included in the popular 2001 video game, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3). The E.P.'s only single, "Totalimmortal," gained traction after it was covered by The Offspring in 2000 for the Me, Myself and Irene soundtrack (at the time, AFI was signed to Nitro, which was the label of Offspring frontman Dexter Holland and bassist Greg Kriesel).

Since the release of 1995's debut album Answer That and Stay Fashionable, AFI has written and recorded five top ten hit singles ("Miss Murder," "Medicate," "Love Like Winter," "Silver and Gold," "Girl's Not Grey"), hit No. 1 on The Billboard 200 (with the stunning Decemberunderground), garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.

AFI's latest EP, The Missing Man, which Brooklyn Vegan praised for "having that classic early 2000s AFI sound." The Missing Man follows the 2017 release AFI (The Blood Album), which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Rock Albums Charts and No. 5 on The Billboard 200. It was the band's second consecutive Top 10 Billboard debut following 2013's Burials.

Click here to pre-order All Hallows E.P. as a limited-edition picture disc.

Listen to the E.P. below.

Track Listing:

A1: Fall Children (3:13)

A2: Halloween (3:58)

B1: The Boy Who Destroyed The World (3:05)

B2: Totalimmortal (2:45)





