ACRES Release New Single 'Nothing.' (Feat. Garrett Russell Of Silent Planet)

UK four-piece ACRES, share their brand new single, "Nothing." featuring Garrett Russell of SILENT PLANET. The track is taken from their forthcoming album, Burning Throne, set for release March 3rd via A Wolf at Your Door Records.

"'Nothing.' is probably the heaviest song we've ever written and one of my favourites from Burning Throne," says lead singer, Ben Lumber. "We were really stoked to have our good friend Garrett Russell from SILENT PLANET feature on this song, we've never had a feature on one of our records and we knew it had to be someone special to us!"

Speaking on the collaboration, Garrett Russell says, "My friendship with ACRES was formed on the road. In rest stops between long drives, in graffiti-laced green rooms behind dilapidated dive bar stages - that's where this collaboration all started. However much I enjoy the band ACRES, it could only pale in comparison to my love of the individuals behind the sound. Through the years they've continued their grind and I think this new release shows what they are capable of. It's an honour to join them on this new step of their journey and I believe the best is here and still, somehow, yet to come."

Burning Throne follows their beloved debut record, Lonely World, which harnessed melody and melancholy to devastatingly gorgeous effect and led them to play some of the biggest shows of their career so far and achieving things they had only previously dreamt about.

Burning Throne continues to build on the sound they created on Lonely World, resulting in a crushing, cathartic and perfectly crafted account of what it means to stare into your own oblivion and learn about who you really are from it. Not only showcasing some of the band's heaviest material to date but also their most poignant and honest, it is a body of work that the band have injected every ounce of their soul into as well something that they are immensely proud to have as a vital part of their story. The record features the previously released tracks, "When You're Gone," "Into Flames," " Hold On," and "Burning Throne." Pre-order Burning Throne now HERE.

On the new record, guitarist Alex Freeman says, "I am extremely proud of this record but making it wasn't easy. I had to teach myself how to write on my own again, and knowing that it was all on me was pretty unnerving. But I feel like the pressure of the record and the frustration of being secluded due to the pandemic allowed me to create a vibe that I've wanted ACRES to explore for a long time, and I'm really stoked with the outcome."

Coming up, the band will be heading out on tour in support of DAYSEEKER on their UK tour. They will be visiting 6 cities across the UK, see below for a full list of dates and get your tickets now HERE.

Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea