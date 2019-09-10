ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Heads to Las Vegas on April 5, 2020

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music's Party of the Year®, will broadcast LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET/delayed PT on CBS. The 55TH ACM Awards, honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more to be announced in the coming months.



The Academy is also announcing the return of marquee ACM Party for a Cause® events benefitting ACM Lifting Lives® on Saturday, April 4, including the return of ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off with guest hosts Rascal Flatts and Darius Rucker, plus performances from some of the hottest new names in country music and the newly created Saturday night concert event, the ACM Beach Bash Presented by Dr Pepper at Mandalay Bay Beach with performances by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban and 11-time ACM Award-winning trio Lady Antebellum, and more to be announced. More details about The Week Vegas Goes Country®, including ACM Party for a Cause talent lineup will be announced in the coming months. For event updates, ticket on-sale dates and hotel information, fans can visit ACMAwards.com and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List to receive ticket purchase pre-sale codes, information on discounted room rates, and more!



Tickets for The Week Vegas Goes Country® events, including the 55th ACM Awards and Ultimate ACM Fan VIP Packages, will be available for ACM A-List pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 18 and general on-sale beginning Friday, September 20 at ACMAwards.com. Portions of all ACM Party for a Cause proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, which works to lift lives through the power of music.



ACM A-LIST MEMBER TICKET PRE-SALE: ACM A-List Members can purchase tickets in a special pre-sale beginning at 10:00 AM (PT) on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 by visiting ACMAwards.com. The pre-sale code will be emailed to all A-List Members prior to the on-sale date.



GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET ON-SALE: Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10:00 AM (PT) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at ACMAwards.com.



ULTIMATE FAN VIP PACKAGES ON-SALE: ACM A-List Members can purchase VIP Packages in a special pre-sale beginning at 10:00 AM (PT) on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 by visiting ACMAwards.com. The pre-sale code will be emailed to all A-List Members prior to the on-sale date. VIP Packages will go on-sale to the general public at 10:00 AM (PT) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at ACMAwards.com.





