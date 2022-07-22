A$AP TyY Releases Newest Single 'Presidential'

Next-up Harlem rapper from the A$AP Mob collective, A$AP TyY releases latest single "Presidential" via AWAL.

Of the track, A$AP TyY shared, "Presidential is a story about Harlem. I'm painting a picture of Harlem culture on the daily to the world."

"Presidential" combines a soulful horn-laden beat with TyY's silky vocals and effortless flow. TyY never shies away from vulnerability as he illustrates the struggles he faces in day-to-day life through his lyrics.

The latest single follows on the heels of TyY's successful run at Paris Men's Fashion Week, from sitting front row at shows such as at Givenchy and KidSuper, to launching limited-edition collection with streetwear brand Global Warning. The visualizer for "Presidential" doubles as a recap of TyY's fashion week endeavors.

His Global Warning collaboration features six unique pieces personally designed by TyY that are heavily influenced by TyY's street and bike fashion, and the embodiment of the A$AP Lifestyle. A percentage of each item sold will benefit the A$AP Foundation, whose mission is to provide young people with accessible and realistic education about substance use and abuse.

TyY continues to establish himself as a style icon, delivering everything from a goggle collaboration with KidSuper and recent partnership as the face of KSUBI GOLD, to walking runways at fashion weeks in Shanghai, Paris and New York. He is also an avid BMX bike and quad rider, where he rides the streets of Harlem daily.

"Presidential" follows his recently released single "Street Gospel," and teases a project on the horizon this fall. Stay tuned for much more to come from A$AP TyY.

A$AP TyY tells a different kind of Harlem story. His story has all of the hustling, heart, and triumph over adversity you might have come to expect from the borough, but there's much more to it. He quietly grew into a diverse and dynamic presence just as proficient on an ATV as he is on the mic.

In 2015, he fueled a pair of bangers "O Well" and "Chamber Lock" with the late A$AP Yams. Locking into a groove, he unleashed the 2016 Best Kept Secret mixtape followed by the 2018 Troubles of the World mixtape.

He also appeared on chart-busting projects such as A$AP Mob's Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, which bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200. In between, he headlined packed shows on three continents, touring the U.S., China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Simultaneously, he hosted an art exhibit and established himself as a style icon, delivering everything from a goggle collaboration with KidSuper to opening Shanghai Fashion Week 2019 in his first runway appearance for INXX and walking in NYFW 2019 for Woo Lee Studios. He joined forces with Milan-based designer Guntas for a line featured in the Spring 2018 Guntas collection. Along the way, he picked up acclaim from Hypebeast, Complex, HotNewHipHop, and more.

Watch the new music video here: