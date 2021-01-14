A.A. Williams Shares Cover Of The Moody Blues 'Nights In White Satin'

With her new album of cover versions Songs From Isolation due out March 19th via Bella Union, A.A. Williams has today shared another new track from the LP. "Nights In White Satin" is a beautiful piano and vocal reimagining of The Moody Blues classic from 1967 which serves to showcase Williams' unique vocal talents. Listen to it HERE.

Of the track Williams says: "I've always been drawn to the vintage textures and beautiful melodies of Nights In White Satin. A simple cover for solo piano and voice, this version focuses a little more on extended harmonic suspensions and on the text, a heartfelt reinterpretation of a 60s classic."

The Songs From Isolation project began at the beginning of the UK's nationwide lockdown in March. A.A. Williams took songs suggested by fans and created a series of videos presenting the tracks with stripped-down instrumentation, recorded and filmed from her home in North London. The album represents a continuation of the project into a full collection of recordings and features cover versions of The Cure, Pixies, Deftones, Nick Cave, Gordon Lightfoot, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails and more. Williams has previously shared cover versions of Deftones' "Be Quiet And Drive" ,"Lovesong" by The Cure, "Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans" by The Smashing Pumpkins and The Pixies "Where Is My Mind?" from the album.

Making her stage debut in April 2019 and selling out her first headline show at London's prestigious Southbank Centre less than a year later, A.A. Williams has hit the ground running. Similarly, the acclaim for her performances and her music has been unanimous from the start. After one self-titled EP and the 10" vinyl collaboration Exit in Darkness with Japanese post-rockers MONO, the London-based singer-songwriter signed to Bella Union and made a stunning debut album, Forever Blue.

Songs From Isolation track listing:

1. Lovesong (The Cure)

2. Where Is My Mind (Pixies)

3. If You Could Read My Mind (Gordon Lightfoot)

4. Creep (Radiohead)

5. Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues)

6. Be Quiet And Drive (Deftones)

7. Every Day Is Exactly The Same (Nine Inch Nails)

8. Into My Arms (Nick Cave)

9. Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans (Smashing Pumpkins)

Pre-order Songs From Isolation HERE

