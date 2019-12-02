A2IM Embraces Self-Releasing Artists with Launch of A2IM Artist Program

A2IM (the American Association of Independent Music) is thrilled to announce the launch of A2IM Artist, a dynamic new program designed to empower independent artists. From building a world-class artist team to decoding rights management, A2IM Artist will provide the tools for success, while building and strengthening the independent music community.

Curated events that provide networking opportunities and access to experts coupled with online educational content, that offers best practices and key information will form the framework of A2IM Artist.

Live events, scheduled to last approximately three hours, will take place on Monday evenings in various cities around the country.

Each event's first two hours will be devoted to panel presentations by industry visionaries and keynote speakers, hand-picked for their ability to inspire and motivate. The last hour will be devoted to networking and mingling. A2IM Artist events will be carefully curated and designed to stimulate conversation, build community, and impart useful information.

Columbus, Ohio will host the kickoff event for A2IM Artist, followed by Miami and Philadelphia, with other U.S. cities with thriving music scenes to be announced. Dates being announced soon.

"It is indeed an honor for Columbus to be selected as the kick-off host city. A2IM has done fantastic work, giving a voice to the independent label sector, leading the fight for equitable royalties and now the artists themselves," says Bruce Garfield, Executive Director of the Columbus Music Commission.

A2IM Artist members will also gain access to the A2IM Artist portal where they can benefit from a wealth of educational content designed to boost success in the streaming economy.

Recognizing the importance of self-releasing artists in the independent community, expanding upon A2IM's commitment to advocacy, commerce, education, and connection building, to promote and protect independent music, is A2IM Artist's Mission.





