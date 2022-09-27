A-Wall Releases New Single 'Touchdown'

A-Wall is an artist ready to risk it all. Having dropped out of college to pursue his musical dreams, the Dallas, Texas native knows just how much is riding on his every move. The first-born grandson of Mexican immigrants, A-Wall feels the pressure to succeed acutely. Nonetheless, he somehow diverts all that energy into songs that feel light as a feather, with vocals that can nearly make one feel lightheaded in assured wooziness. As he prepares his forthcoming album Autopilot, he shares a new single "Touchdown," out now.

With an airy beat that's wavy and bouncy all at once, A-Wall weaves his way through the soundscape with the ease of a seasoned vet. His laidback, gentle style, paired with the song's playful yet soulful energy calls to mind Mac Miller's Swimming, as he seamlessly alternates between grooved out singing and punchy rapping. Synths bubble and fizz, supported by a clattering, smoothed out drumline.

The real focus, however, is A-Wall's lyrical journey. Indeed, the song itself has a wide range, switching between elation ("I don't wanna touch the ground") and darker thoughts ("I can't kill myself") at the drop of a hat, completely capturing what anyone who deals with anxiety and existential fear goes through mentally on a daily basis.

Speaking on the track's varied emotions himself, he muses, "This song is kind of about me coming to the realization that I can no longer ignore everything that's been going on around me. I've come so far and I'm in too deep to back out at this point. But I'm still scared of failing in this industry. In the chorus I talk about not wanting to let my loved ones down again. In the verses I express my hesitation to fully commit to being a full-time artist."

"Touchdown" comes will a music video directed by A-Wall himself. Filmed in Dallas' opulent rave basement club Meet Me Underground, the video pictures A-Wall on a night out. The use of multiple camera angles and fisheye perspective captures the frenetic and disorienting journey.

"Touchdown" follows the single "Solo." Here, A-Wall addresses his relationship with independence, and struggle with accepting help from others. A blend of breezy guitar riffs, undulating synth, and a snappy drum machine percussion loop, "Solo" possesses an undeniable air of introspection as A-Wall reevaluates his desire to go it alone.

A-Wall shares this of the song:

"'Solo' is a song about that person who simply refuses to ask for help, even though they probably should. I wrote it because I'm also that someone who thinks that I should deal with all my problems by myself, but in reality, doing that tends to push away the people that care about me. In a way, the song is about me coming to the realization that it isn't healthy to be 'Solo' all the time."

"Solo" and "Touchdown" both appear on A-Wall's forthcoming album Autopilot, which promises to be his most personal project to date. In 2021, the Dallas native's single "Loverboy" blew up on TikTok and currently counts 174+ million Spotify streams. If this release is any indication, Autopilot will be a mix of "Loverboy's" addicting anti-pop energy and "Touchdown" and "Solo's" transparent look into A-Wall's most transformative moments.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

Sat, Oct 22nd: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Fri, Oct 28th: McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

Mon, Oct 31st: Dallas, TX @ Ruins

Thur, Nov 3rd: Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

Fri, Nov 4th: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Nov 5th: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Sat, Nov 12th: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge