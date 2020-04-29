A Global Array of Poets, Dancers, Musicians & Actors Raise Their Voices For JCTC's Courage

An eclectic, diverse and global mix of poets, actors, musicians, dancer and other performers will be featured in JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World Episode 3: Courage.

Courage will be go live at 1:00pm, instead of the usual starting time of 2:00pm.

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World is the online series by Jersey City Theater Company (JCTC) that in the organization's signature style, is global in scope yet relevant to the community. Each episode has a theme, and the organization has announced upcoming themes for May programming: May 1/Courage; May 8/Solitude; May 15/Strength and May 22 / Revelation.

JCTC Conversations: Voices From around the World is free and everyone is invited. Audiences can access the program by going to JCTC's Facebook Page, Website or click here.

Courage features performances from a range of talents from the U.S. as well as artists from Europe, South America and Asia - including:

Elias Faingersh, a Swedish musician known as "Europe's Golden Trombone," combines composition and performance.

Susan Justiniano best known by her alias, RescuePoetix, is a Jersey City resident with deep roots in Puerto Rico, best known as a spoken-word artists and community organizer.

Eriel Santagado & Charly Santagado, sisters and co-founders of ~mignolo dance~ , performing in numerous dance festivals & venues throughout the tristate area.

Martín De Goycoechea - an awarded-winning Argentinian actor, director & writer who has performed his work stages in South America, Europe & Canada.

Other performers include Rimli Roy, Dance & Theatre performer from India;

Isabella Di Liello, Canadian Dancer and Megha Sood, India-born, Jersey City Resident with 380+ works published in literary journals.

JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World is an interactive experience featuring performances, interviews & discussion. Participating artists range from poets & spoken-word artists to actors, dancers & musicians - all performing live from their homes - and home studios - followed by conversations with moderators, artists and of course the live, virtual audiences.

JCTC launched the series in April, with an outpouring of support from both artists and audiences. Artists and performers from many disciplines have submitted proposals for upcoming episodes, increasing the diversity of performers - as well as country and cultures represented.

"We are all living through a dark and difficult time, but with JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, we can see how at least we're not going through this alone," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director of Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and host of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World. "Artists and audiences are not just members of their local networks, but are part of a global community. We want everyone to stay tuned, stay connected, stay healthy and join the conversation."

JCTC welcomes artists from all genres to submit proposals for upcoming episodes of JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World, although it's recommended that participants view the live broadcast of an episode before submitting. Send submissions/proposals to Olga@JCTCenter.org





