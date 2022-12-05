Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New York Date on 'Me vs Myself' Tour'

Tickets for the March 4 show will be available beginning 10 a.m. EST this Friday, Dec. 9

Dec. 05, 2022  

Due to high demand, chart-topping global superstar A Boogie wit da Hoodie has announced additional dates for his "ME VS MYSELF TOUR," including a highly-anticipated hometown stop at New York City's Barclays Center on March 4, 2023.

The new Barclays Center date comes after the NYC-bred artist's upcoming, "One Night Only at the Apollo," show at New York City's famed Apollo Theater on December 16, sold out in less than 10 minutes.

New dates on "ME VS MYSELF TOUR" include stops in Dallas, TX and Kingston, RI; full tour itinerary below. Tickets for the March 4 show will be available beginning 10 a.m. EST this Friday, Dec. 9 at seatgeek.com.

The upcoming tour will follow the release of A Boogie's highly anticipated album, Me Vs Myself, out everywhere this Friday, December 9th via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records.

"ME VS MYSELF" TOUR

2/7 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

2/9 - Coralville, IA - Xtreme Arena

2/10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

2/14- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

2/15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

2/17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

2/19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/21 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/24 - Kingston, RI -The Ryan Center at URI

2/25 - Washington, DC - Echostage

2/26 - Washington, DC - Echostage

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

3/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

3/22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

3/23 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy

3/24 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

Multi-platinum global superstar, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been a force to be reckoned with since arriving on the scene in 2016. Credited for bringing the new sound of New York City to the masses, the Bronx, NY-native has been proclaimed "the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time" by The New York Times, while boasting nearly 18B global streams and over 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications to date.

With a dynamic catalog of world-renowned hit songs ("My s," "Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)," "Swervin," "Look Back At It" and more) and 3 critically-acclaimed albums under his belt (HOODIE SZN, THE BIGGER ARTIST and ARTIST 2.0), A Boogie has proven he is one of the music industry's brightest generational stars.

A Boogie has also become one of music's most in-demand collaborators, working with a wide variety of artists ranging from Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Khalid to Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Paulo Londra, Meek Mill, Pop Smoke and more.

Barclays Center opened on September 28, 2012 and is a major sports and entertainment venue in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. The arena is home to the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Since opening with the first of eight consecutive sold out shows by JAY-Z, Barclays Center has established itself as an industry leader in sports and entertainment, hosting some of the greatest entertainers in the world including Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Drake, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and The Rolling Stones, as well as major events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2015 NBA All-Star weekend, nine NBA Drafts, and nationally broadcast New Year's Eve shows.

Barclays Center has become one of the most popular and recognizable arenas in the world - consistently ranked as a top venue by Billboard, Pollstar, and Venues Now.



