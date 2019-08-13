88rising Announces HEAD IN THE CLOUDS II

88rising are thrilled to announce Head In The Clouds II, the follow up to their first edition from last year which has garnered over 450 million streams and reached #1 on Spotify's Global and U.S. Viral Charts with single "Midsummer Madness". This year, 88rising have enlisted flagship member Joji to executive produce the album. Head In The Clouds II will be released by 88rising and exclusively distributed by 12Tone Music.

NIKI's "Indigo" is the first taste off the album and is an empowering and provocative take on feminine desire, with NIKI delivering her most hard-hitting vocal performance yet. The song is produced by Rogét Chahayed (Travis Scott, DRAM, Khalid, Calvin Harris, Miguel, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar & more) alongside Wes Singerman & Taylor Dexter.

Alongside the release of "Indigo" is the Daniel Cloud Campos (Zedd, Paramore, Panic! at the Disco) directed video for "Indigo", where NIKI plays a femme fatale that invites unsuspecting male suitors to her home.

Watch the video below!

At only 20-years old, Indonesian R&B artist NIKI has already achieved global recognition as "the internet's favorite R&B princess" (Noisey). Since the release of her breakout EP Zephyr last spring, NIKI has earned critical acclaim from the likes of Highsnobiety, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Clash, among many others. Amassing over 113 million streams to date, NIKI has slammed the door on the conventions of teen Pop stardom-writing, recording, and producing her music on her own. Her remarkable versatility and genre-bending artistry has galvanized fans across the globe. NIKI went on tour this past summer supporting Pop superstar Halsey on her Asia tour, followed by the 88rising Head in the Clouds Festival and NORTH AMERICA Tour this past fall. NIKI closed out the year as one of Complex's Best New Artists of 2018. Her 2nd EP wanna take this downtown? is out now.

This past year proved to be a breakthrough year for Joji as he scored his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK", charted at No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with his debut LP BALLADS 1, and has accrued over 350 million streams to date. BALLADS 1 itself has reached over 1 billion streams as of today. A master of multiple mediums, Joji is an Osaka, Japan-born singer and producer capturing a following from every corner of the Internet. The multi-talented visionary defies convention -- his songs are characterized by down tempo, melancholic themes and soulful vocals, layered over lush grimy textures, blending elements of trap, folk, electronic, and R&B. Featured everywhere from GQ to Nylon to Billboard to VICE News (HBO) to The FADER and beyond, Joji is one of the most interesting and promising new artists in the digital age.

By now, if you're in tune with culture, you know about 88rising. Revered by the likes of CNN, Forbes, Bloomberg, The New Yorker, Billboard, Pitchfork andLos Angeles Times, 88rising is at the forefront of catapulting Asian culture into new dimensions. Refusing to be confined within a single vessel, 88rising has exceptionally executed any and all ideas, while breaking new ground along the way. Best known as the team behind Internet-breaking sensations, including Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and Keith Ape, 88rising have quickly escalated to selling out world tours, hosting festivals and working with today's biggest stars. "88rising is distinguished by its idiosyncratic tone and it's up-to-the-nanosecond appreciation of hip-hop's youthful, Internet-driven trends," The New Yorker said, in their 8-page long feature on the company. Furthermore, it's highlighted that in just three years, "88rising has become an authority on how to create Asian and American pop-culture crossovers." With over 3.3M subscribers and 1 billion views on their Youtube channel, 88rising's influence is undeniable. But with their first label compilation album, Head in the Clouds, released last summer, their 17-date North American tour and inaugural Head in the Clouds music festival in the books, and now their first major fashion collaboration, GUE88 Head In The Clouds, selling out in minutes, 88rising is determined to make a difference now more than ever, not just for the culture, but primarily for the international Asian community.





