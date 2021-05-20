88Rising's Warren Hue Releases 'Too Many Tears'

Today, 18-year-old Indonesian rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases his new track "Too Many Tears" via 88rising/12Tone Music. The self-reflective and sonically ambitious single kicks off the next era for 88rising as the lead single for the highly anticipated Head in the Clouds 3 collaboration album.

Listen to "Too Many Tears" below.

Produced by Jacob Ray, the off-kilter percussion and haunting yet hard-hitting production perfectly compliments Warren's heartfelt vocals with the accompanying music video directed by James Defina (Post Malone, Joji, Future, Rich Brian). Watch HERE.

On the release Warren shares: "'Too Many Tears' is an emotional song that reflects on the dreams that I have. It covers the reality of chasing dreams and how people can treat you along the way. The unique production & beat structure from Jacob Ray adds an experimental feel to the song, which inspired me in the creative process."

Head In The Clouds 3 is the next installment of the iconic album series featuring 88rising artists and special guests from East to West. After a brief hiatus in 2020, the long-awaited Head In The Clouds 3 builds upon the massive success of 88rising's world-building first two installments of the Head In The Clouds series, which have amassed over 1.9 billion streams to date.

The Head In The Clouds series included singles such as the RIAA-certified Gold, perennial summer anthem "Midsummer Madness", US Top 40 radio hit "Walking", and TikTok viral sensation "Indigo". Previous editions featured88rising's Rich Brian, Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Higher Brothers, Stephanie Poetri, andAUGUST 08 alongside unprecedented global collaborations with Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd), Major Lazer, GoldLink, Playboi Carti, CHUNG HA, Phum Viphurit, and many more.

The release is accompanied by the launch of TOOMANYTEARS.AI, where 88rising and Microsoft are partnering to develop an audio-visual experience using AI to analyze video of the skyline of the San Gabriel Valley and remix stems from the track. The groundbreaking experience is Microsoft's third iteration into an AI-empowered music project, following the previous Sister City installations featuring artists Björk and Julianna Barwick. TOOMANYTEARS.AI celebrates the dynamic San Gabriel Valley - one of the most ethnically diverse regions in the country and the home to a burgeoning Asian-American population and culture. The Microsoft AI technology focuses on times of the day, allowing for longer, more contemplative loops of music which suits the more pastoral landscape the camera is focused on for this continuous remix. The listening environment is now the audience's own devices. Working with electronic music, we have been able to explore how AI can influence the track in ways a traditional session producer might. Click HERE to see the launch.

Previously, Hue released his high-energy hip-hop/electronic infused track "Charged!" in partnership with Samsung. As part of a massive global promotional campaign for the new Galaxy A phone, Hue was included prominently throughout social messaging on Samsung's Instagram and TikTok accounts. Samsung also gave fans a first look at exclusive BTS footage behind the making of the track. Using the community driven power of Tik Tok, Samsung and 88rising used Warren Hue's "Charged!" to cultivate endless creativity that's accessible to all. Click HERE to see the TikTok posts.

Earlier this year Hue emerged with his debut release with the pioneering Asian music collective 88rising, "omomo punk." Upon release the track was playlisted on Spotify's "New Music Friday" in 13 countries including the US, Indonesia and more. Additional playlisting includes Apple Music New Music Daily in 11 markets, Fresh Waves and New This Week. To date, the track and video have been streamed and viewed nearly 2 million times worldwide. Listen/Watch "omomo punk" HERE.