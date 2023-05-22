88RISING Announces Lineup for 5th Annual Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival

Passes go on sale Tuesday, May 30th at 10am PT.

Following the inaugural weekend of Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, 88rising and Goldenvoice reveal the official line up for the 5th annual Head In The Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival.

The event returns to Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on August 5-6, 2023. Registration for presale passes starts today, Monday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM PT, and the presale launches Thursday, May 25th at 10am PT. Passes go on sale Tuesday, May 30th at 10am PT and will be available for purchase HERE.

The consistently sold-out West Coast flagship event from the pioneering and internationally renowned music and media company that amplifies Asian talent and culture, boasts its biggest lineup yet including headliners DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD. This year’s festival also includes live performances from TOKiMONSTA, Keith Ape, Yerin Baek, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Warren Hue, and many more. See below for the full lineup.

For the 4th consecutive year, 88rising welcomes back the eclectic 626 Night Market, the largest night market in the United States, as food curator for the festival. This year’s full list of offerings to follow.

In 2022, Rolling Stone said the festival featured the “who’s who’ of top Asian talent” and MXDWN perfectly described the weekend as “a success with major debuts, major returns, major collaborations and most importantly major enjoyable experiences.” Southern California News Group raved that “there is no other place like this.”

In addition to 88rising label acts such as Joji, Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, and NIKI, previous iterations of Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival included artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Keshi, Illenium, Kaskade, (G)I-DLE, Laff Trax, Zion.T and more.

﻿This past weekend, 88rising in partnership with Goldenvoice and The Bowery Presents hosted the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

The festival delivered an unforgettable experience featuring “phenomenal talent from across the Asian diaspora” according to Billboard, UPROXX similarly raved “88rising continues to make its mark on the pop culture landscape.” Perhaps Thrillist encapsulated the weekend the best, “The music and arts festival aims to celebrate Asian creativity in all its forms, not only through musicians and artists, but also in food.”

Across the festival’s two stages on Saturday, DUMBFOUNDEAD, MILLI, and Beabadoobee served up mesmerizing set after set. With the energy and community spirit amplified, headliners Rich Brian and ITZY closed out the evening in epic fashion.

During the second day, P-Lo and Knock2 maintained this momentum while seven-piece K-pop group XG cemented their first-ever festival performance in the US, before NIKI’s explosive finale. The music-filled weekend doubled as the perfect celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of Forest Hills Stadium.

Additionally, curated with an emphasis on small and family-owned business, twelve vendors set up shop at Forest Hills to highlight the city’s rich food culture and the diverse cuisines of the Asian diaspora.

88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds New York festival partners included Honda, presenting the “Honda Double Happiness Stage” and a recharge lounge with 360 portrait opportunity, Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky serving 21+ festival goers signature festival-inspired cocktails, McDonald’s, Spotify, Microsoft, Bose, JetBlue, and Edge. The festival also featured an exclusive sneak peek at Disney+ Original series American Born Chinese.

2023 notably marked the first time the Head In The Clouds festival expanded to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles (2018-2019; 2021-2022) and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila. It also represented a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York in 2015.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS LOS ANGELES MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP:

Headliners:

DPR Ian

DPR Live

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

Rina Sawayama

XG

YOASOBI

Special Guest ZEDD

Additional Performances:

Akini Jing

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Autograf

Beauz

dhruv

Eyedress

FiFi Zhang

Grentperez

Josh Pan

Keith Ape

Lyn Lapid

Masiwei

MILLI

Mr. Carmack

Phum Viphurit

Sion

SoSuperSam

Spence Lee

Stephanie Poetri

Tiger JK

TOKiMONSTA

Voice of Baceprot

Warren Hue

Yerin Baek

Yoonmirae

Zion.T

Zior Park

Photo credit: Lindsey Blane



