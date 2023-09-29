4L Javi Delivers New Single 'Face Card'

Emerging SoCal rapper and singer, 4L Javi, returns with his new single, "Face Card." Produced by Flaugo, the track features Javi's lyrical finesse as he flows over melodic piano keys and deep, haunting bass lines. The music serves as a perfect backdrop for Javi's storytelling, which confronts the shift in the rapper's life and blankets the track with an underlying sense of melancholy.

Known for his previous hits "Jordan Poole," "Playboy," and "Models," Javi seemingly embraced the image of a charismatic ladies' man. The rapper often paints a vivid picture of a young artist relishing in the perks that come with the journey to stardom; a repetitive whirlwind of packed performances and club appearances, replete with flowing drinks and beautiful women.

However, "Face Card" takes a more introspective turn as Javi wrestles with inner conflicts, musing on feelings of longing and nostalgia for a love life left behind, as he raps, "I miss my love life, now it's the club life." The track captures the relatable complexities of coping with heartache while seeking solace and distraction in the clubs and parties that surround him.

Since last year Javi has solidified himself as an artist to watch out for in Southern California and has continued to grab people's attention. His style features a relaxed, laid-back cadence, and his tracks often straddle the line between singing and rapping, which often draw comparisons to fellow SoCal rappers like Blxst and Kalan.FrFr. Yet, in his own unique way, Javi manages to carve out his own distinct identity, infusing his signature charm into tracks set against beats reminiscent of Detroit's distinctive sound.

His recent success secured him coveted spots on Pitchfork, UPROXX Sessions, UPROXX React Like You Know, FADER's Rap Report, Earmilk, Javi's presence on the rise is undeniable with Daily Chiefers labeling him "one of the best-rising artists right now." “Playboy” alone has amassed over 700K streams on Spotify, over 50K views on YouTube, and inspired well over 1,200 TikTok videos in just a little over a month. Clearly, Javi shows no signs of slowing down as he delivers hit after hit. Stay tuned for more to come from the young artist.

PHOTO CREDIT: @b4bardo