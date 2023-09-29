4L Javi Delivers New Single 'Face Card'

Known for his previous hits "Jordan Poole," "Playboy," and "Models," Javi seemingly embraced the image of a charismatic ladies' man.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

4L Javi Delivers New Single 'Face Card'

Emerging SoCal rapper and singer, 4L Javi, returns with his new single, "Face Card." Produced by Flaugo, the track features Javi's lyrical finesse as he flows over melodic piano keys and deep, haunting bass lines. The music serves as a perfect backdrop for Javi's storytelling, which confronts the shift in the rapper's life and blankets the track with an underlying sense of melancholy.

Known for his previous hits "Jordan Poole," "Playboy," and "Models," Javi seemingly embraced the image of a charismatic ladies' man. The rapper often paints a vivid picture of a young artist relishing in the perks that come with the journey to stardom; a repetitive whirlwind of packed performances and club appearances, replete with flowing drinks and beautiful women.

However, "Face Card" takes a more introspective turn as Javi wrestles with inner conflicts, musing on feelings of longing and nostalgia for a love life left behind, as he raps, "I miss my love life, now it's the club life." The track captures the relatable complexities of coping with heartache while seeking solace and distraction in the clubs and parties that surround him.

Since last year Javi has solidified himself as an artist to watch out for in Southern California and has continued to grab people's attention. His style features a relaxed, laid-back cadence, and his tracks often straddle the line between singing and rapping, which often draw comparisons to fellow SoCal rappers like Blxst and Kalan.FrFr. Yet, in his own unique way, Javi manages to carve out his own distinct identity, infusing his signature charm into tracks set against beats reminiscent of Detroit's distinctive sound.

His recent success secured him coveted spots on Pitchfork, UPROXX Sessions, UPROXX React Like You Know, FADER's Rap Report, Earmilk, Javi's presence on the rise is undeniable with Daily Chiefers labeling him "one of the best-rising artists right now." “Playboy” alone has amassed over 700K streams on Spotify, over 50K views on YouTube, and inspired well over 1,200 TikTok videos in just a little over a month. Clearly, Javi shows no signs of slowing down as he delivers hit after hit. Stay tuned for more to come from the young artist.

PHOTO CREDIT: @b4bardo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rome Streetz Releases Noise Kandy 5 LP Photo
Rome Streetz Releases 'Noise Kandy 5' LP

It was also a mainstay on critics' end-of-year “Best Of” lists, including HotNewHipHop, HipHopWired, Okayplayer, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Rome was also included on the Rising Hip Hop Artists To Watch in 2023 by iHeartRadio and Buzzfeed and made his national debut TV Appearance on Jalen & Jacoby.

2
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album Illenium (Remixes) Photo
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album 'Illenium (Remixes)'

ILLENIUM recharges and reignites his latest project with new remix album, ILLENIUM (Remixes). The project finds him revisiting tracks from his self-titled fifth full-length offering, ILLENIUM, now joined by a dynamic cohort of talent, including Trivecta, Sickick, Crystal Skies, Culture Code, Friendzone, Mashbit, Surf Mesa, and Youth In Circles.

3
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single Conceited Photo
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single 'Conceited'

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), ‘Conceited' offers Lola's fresh perspective on a selfish lover. Packed with punchy basslines and hypnotic electronic melodies, 'Conceited' - which has already gone viral on Lola's social media, acquiring over 4.3 million views on Instagram reels alone.

4
Ne-Yo Drops New Single Link Up Photo
Ne-Yo Drops New Single 'Link Up'

NE-YO announced his new single “Link Up,” a smooth and seductive song that was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You,” recorded by Michael Wycoff. As part of the single release, the multiplatinum musician also unveiled the corresponding, official video for “Link Up.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
WICKED