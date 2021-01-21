44phantom Releases New Single 'sound off'

Emerging alternative artist 44phantom, named an "artist to watch" for 2021, has released his new single "sound off" and announced his new EP, die sometime, it's good for u, will be released February 19th. Showcasing the 19-year-old Oklahoma-born and Seattle-based musician's signature grunge-pop style, "sound off" is a rapid track about consistently making the wrong decision to contact someone you know you shouldn't because you're both bad for each other. PRESS HERE to download/stream "sound off" and watch the song's visualizer below.

"'sound off' is a song about calling someone that's dead to you - even when you know you shouldn't," shares 44phantom. "I'm excited for this EP to come out so people can truly meet 44phantom, and that's not something I'm sure I could have said before."

Written and produced by 44phantom (Brayton Mathews), with co-production from Jonathan Kilmer and Matthew Hernandez on select tracks, die sometime, it's good for u is the latest collection from the young, rising talent who has quietly generated over 2 million total streams independently since his 2019 debut. The forthcoming 9-track EP includes the recent single "all figured out," which has been receiving high praise across the blogosphere as well as support from Alternative Press. An icy guitar melody entwines with soft vocal delivery on "all figured out" as 44phantom explores an unrequited infatuation before eventually surrendering - PRESS HERE to listen and watch the official video. die sometime, it's good for u touches upon relationships, friendships and one's own self-worth with an honest approach and meaningful lyrics.

44phantom emanates pop warmth, alternative adventurousness, and rock spirit with his signature grunge-pop style. Since his debut single "Break Your Heart," which instantly drew streaming buzz, 44phantom has been regularly releasing new music to his growing fanbase. He dropped his first EP, Bittersweet, in early 2020, highlighted by the fan favorite "Poison," and his stand-alone single "let's be friends" landed on Spotify's New Music Friday and Fresh Finds playlists upon its August 2020 release.

The passion for music developed at a young age for 44phantom, who wrote his first song at eight-years-old. Growing up, Mathews listened to everything from Kurt Cobain, Carrie Underwood, and Bob Dylan to Lil Wayne and Drake. After moving from the Western region of Oklahoma to Seattle with his mom during sophomore year of high school, he experienced a bit of a culture shock, jumping from a school of 60 to 3,000, so Mathews turned to writing and recording music to ease the transition. The budding artist adopted the name 44phantom to honor his late second cousin and carry on the family's serendipitous connection to the number 44. 44phantom's music honestly details the journey from a small town to the doorstep of stardom, wholeheartedly embracing rock influences and deep storytelling.

Watch the visualizer here:

Photo Credit: Ryan Jay