408 Share Single 'Remember Her Like That'

The Orlando based, high energy act is known for their unique, genre bending sound stemming from a melting pot of new-wave pop punk, hip-hop, modern pop and EDM. 

408 have shared their latest single, “Remember Her Like That” released via alt rock label Big Noise. The Orlando based, high energy act is known for their unique, genre bending sound stemming from a melting pot of new-wave pop punk, hip-hop, modern pop and EDM. 

“Remember Her Like That” carries the punchy melodies of classic pop punk tracks while maintaining an iridescent ambiance that stays true to the quartet themselves. The softer single captures a lasting snapshot of a significant other, like a ghost haunting a comforting memory floating in the back of your mind, stored away for safekeeping. Unable to let go of what's already been lost, 408 lament over fragile, broken pieces of a relationship before truly being able to move on. 

The song takes listeners on an emotional journey back in time, reminiscing on the nostalgic feelings of missing someone you once loved. 

“Remember Her Like That" was written with Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman and Matt Thiessen of Relient K” shares the group. “The band wanted to tap into their Jimmy Eat World inspirations and make a song that was energetic and anthemic. The band and writers sat in a room in Nashville and shared a story that many have gone through when you no longer have the person you love in your life, but you will always remember her.” 

Most recently, 408 dropped their cheeky song and video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend.” 

Previous hits like “We Don't Get High Like We Used To”, “Backfired (ft. Taylor Acorn)” and “Mark Hoppus,” which gained traction and praise from Mark himself, have opened the band's door from a national to worldwide audience. 

408 recently completed a US tour with Magnolia Park, poptropicaslutz and Tx2 and are gearing up to release new music following the band's signing of a global record deal with Big Noise earlier this year. 

About 408

Since forming in 2016, Mark Faroudi (vocals/bass), Nick Hanus (vocals/guitar), Nick Roque (vocals/guitar) and Jake Cerretani (drums) have never been ones to stay in their own lane. On releases like 2022's Out Of It and 2023's Generational EP, the quartet have embraced the playlist generation, bridging the gap between genres and eras while racking up nearly 500,000 Spotify listeners and viral TikTok moments that have reached millions more ears.

As a DIY act, Orlando's 408 were in rarified air, earning cosigns from the likes of Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, Underoath's Aaron Gillespie and even blink-182's Mark Hoppus for their prolific blend of genre to create a chameleonic, state-of-the-art sound.

Photo Credit: Jessica Griffith @jessgriffithphotos



408 Share Single Remember Her Like That
