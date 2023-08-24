3TEETH Releases New Single 'Higher Than Death'

3TEETH will released its first album on September 22.

Aug. 24, 2023

There’s just a month to go until 3TEETH releases its first full-length album in four years, EndEx on September 22 via Century Media Records.

Continuing with the series of monthly singles ahead of the release, the modern industrial act today shares the rollicking track, “Higher Than Death.” It’s paired with an animated lyric video that allows listeners to come even closer with the lyrical venom of band frontman and mastermind Alexis Mincolla. 

Says Mincolla of the track, “The only clear view is from atop the mountain of your dead selves.”

3TEETH’s new album EndEx will be released by Century Media Records on September 22, showcasing the modern industrial act at their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms. Revolver recently hailed EndEx one of the top 20 most anticipated albums of 2023, saying it “promises to be the band's weirdest, most expansive offering yet.”

EndEx is the band’s first album since 2019’s Metawar, which Consequence recently named as one of the Top 50 Industrial Albums of All Time, hailing 3TEETH as “one of the modern bands keeping industrial alive.”

EndEx features the handiwork of a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Early singles have included noisemaker “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9); the gripping sonic salvo, “Merchant of the Void,” that touches on the bleak landscape of modern society amid A.I. takeovers and economic collapse; “Slum Planet,” taking aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs; Scorpion,” a track in which the band’s instrumental arsenal is tempered by alluring female vocal chants that provide an ambient feel; and the stripped-back single “Drift,” paired with a video showing the band at work in the studio.

Early tracks have been hailed as some the “best new songs” by Metal Hammer and Revolver. While Metal Hammer says the new 3TEETH material “traces lineage in both Al Jourgensen and Trent Reznor,” Revolver hails the new music as “utterly gigantic and over-the-top in the best way possible” and applauds the return of 3TEETH in 2023 at a time “when we needed their apocalyptic, incendiary industrial-metal most.”

Ahead of the release of EndEx in late September, 3TEETH will release two more singles. Other highlights on the album include a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” continuing 3TEETH’s penchant for aggressive reworks of pop songs, previously seen on Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz” and Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

3TEETH first manifested their cybersocial intentions as early as 2013: a musical entity born out of Mincolla’s Downtown L.A. weekly gatherings known as “Lil’ Death” With Xavier Swafford (keys, synth), Chase Brawner (guitars) and Andrew Means (bass, synth) joining Mincolla. 3TEETH released their first self-titled album the following year.

Alliances with the likes of TOOL and Rammstein resulted in the collective’s first live performances and a rise to further notoriety with the release of 2017’s album shutdown.exe. which took 3TEETH to global stages.

Working alongside producer and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN) at new label home, Century Media, 3TEETH upped their own sonic arms race with Metawar (2019) and entered a new echelon of cultural consciousness with a collection of tracks including the biting “President X” and their haunting take on Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks.”

Photo credit: Jim Louvau




