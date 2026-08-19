Luca Durán Releases '10002' Single With BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

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Luca Durán has released '10002,' a new single featuring BEBE YANA and Kamohelo, produced with SAM-E. The track is part of Durán's forthcoming album KILLING MARIPOSAS, out on TraTraTrax, with a release date of 18 September 2026.

Building up from his multiple appearances on the label, Luca Durán makes his full studio album debut on TraTra with KILLING MARIPOSAS. The project is meant to showcase the vast world of influences the diasporic experience comes with: his rhythm-driven tracks coexist in high contrast, but fluidly, with the experimental sounds and textures of his European school of sound. The title itself works amongst these two edges of Luca's aesthetic existence, the softness from the flight of a Mariposa with the harsh hit of a death blow.

KILLING MARIPOSAS is filled with seemingly clashing techniques — field recordings, acoustic instruments, and analog synthesis converge with modern and forward thinking production tools to build heavily layered music, constructing an emotional narration from the contemplative to the euphoric. It is described as a sort of contextual shapeshifter, with hints of cumbia, grasps of reggaetón and dembow, but always submerged deeply in a windy and fragmented memory.

The project features a packed lineup of collaborators, both vocal features and production partners, described as astute minds from distinct internet niches: Kelman Durán, Gavsborg, Iceboy_Violet, Debit, Rosa Pistola, BEBE YANA, Kamohelo and Kacha.

Credits

All NRG produced across Jamaica, Dominican Republic, UK, Mexico, Colombia, US, Korea, South Africa & Poland.

Mastering__ Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering

Artwork__ Jean-Vincent Simonet

Additional design__ Silvana Aponte

Tracklist

1. Luca Durán & Kelman Duran — Lejanía ft. Gavsborg

2. Luca Durán — Arusi

3. Luca Durán — Citizen Fire ft. Iceboy_Violet

4. Luca Durán & Debit — Killing Mariposas

5. Luca Durán — Kumbia ft. Rosa Pistola

6. Luca Durán & SAM-E — 10002 ft. BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

7. Luca Durán — Wanna be there

8. Luca Durán — Seraphine ft. kacha

9. Luca Durán — FDT

Spotify / Apple Music / Pre-order

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