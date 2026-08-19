 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Luca Durán Releases '10002' Single With BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

The song is part of KILLING MARIPOSAS, an album also featuring Kelman Durán, Gavsborg, Iceboy_Violet and Debit.

By:
Luca Durán Releases '10002' Single With BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

Luca Durán has released '10002,' a new single featuring BEBE YANA and Kamohelo, produced with SAM-E. The track is part of Durán's forthcoming album KILLING MARIPOSAS, out on TraTraTrax, with a release date of 18 September 2026.

Building up from his multiple appearances on the label, Luca Durán makes his full studio album debut on TraTra with KILLING MARIPOSAS. The project is meant to showcase the vast world of influences the diasporic experience comes with: his rhythm-driven tracks coexist in high contrast, but fluidly, with the experimental sounds and textures of his European school of sound. The title itself works amongst these two edges of Luca's aesthetic existence, the softness from the flight of a Mariposa with the harsh hit of a death blow.

KILLING MARIPOSAS is filled with seemingly clashing techniques — field recordings, acoustic instruments, and analog synthesis converge with modern and forward thinking production tools to build heavily layered music, constructing an emotional narration from the contemplative to the euphoric. It is described as a sort of contextual shapeshifter, with hints of cumbia, grasps of reggaetón and dembow, but always submerged deeply in a windy and fragmented memory.

The project features a packed lineup of collaborators, both vocal features and production partners, described as astute minds from distinct internet niches: Kelman Durán, Gavsborg, Iceboy_Violet, Debit, Rosa Pistola, BEBE YANA, Kamohelo and Kacha.

Credits

All NRG produced across Jamaica, Dominican Republic, UK, Mexico, Colombia, US, Korea, South Africa & Poland.

Mastering__ Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering

Artwork__ Jean-Vincent Simonet

Additional design__ Silvana Aponte

Tracklist

1. Luca Durán & Kelman Duran — Lejanía ft. Gavsborg

2. Luca Durán — Arusi

3. Luca Durán — Citizen Fire ft. Iceboy_Violet

4. Luca Durán & Debit — Killing Mariposas

5. Luca Durán — Kumbia ft. Rosa Pistola

6. Luca Durán & SAM-E — 10002 ft. BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

7. Luca Durán — Wanna be there

8. Luca Durán — Seraphine ft. kacha

9. Luca Durán — FDT

Spotify / Apple Music / Pre-order

Recent Articles
KUMBIA: Luca Durán & Rosa Pistola Team Up on New TraTraTrax Single
8/4/2026
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
8/12/2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
8/16/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts