KUMBIA: Luca Durán & Rosa Pistola Team Up on New TraTraTrax Single

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Luca Durán has released Kumbia, a new single featuring Rosa Pistola, taken from his debut studio album KILLING MARIPOSAS on TraTraTrax. The track arrives alongside the record's full tracklist, which draws on cumbia, reggaetón and dembow rhythms alongside field recordings and analog synthesis.

Release date: 18 September 2026

Spotify / Apple Music / Pre-order

Building up from his multiple appereances on the label, one of TraTraTrax's closest producers, Luca Durán, makes his full studio album debut on TraTra. This work is meant to showcase the vast world of influences the diasporic experience comes with: his rhythm-driven tracks coexist in high contrast, but fluidly, with the experimental and textures of his european school of sound. The title itself works amongst this two edges of Luca's aesthetic existence, the softness from the flight of a Mariposa with the harsh hit of a death blow.

Killing Mariposas is filled with seemingly clashing techniques, field recordings, acousting instruments, and analog synthesis, converge with modern and forward thinking production tools to build heavily layered music. Constructing an emotional narration from the contemplative to the euphoric. A sort of contextual shapeshifter, with hints of cumbia, grasps of reggaetón and dembow, but always submerged deeply in a windy and fragmented memory.

This whole project gets rounded up by the packed lineup of collaborators, both vocal features and production partners. Astute minds from distinct internet niches: Kelman Durán, Gavsborg, Iceboy_Violet, Debit, Rosa Pistola, BEBE YANA, Kamohelo & Kacha.

One true reflection of Luca's production abilities, and sonic poetry.

Credits

All NRG produced across Jamaica, Dominican Republic, UK, Mexico, Colombia, US, Korea, South Africa & Poland.

Mastering__ Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering

Artwork__ Jean-Vincent Simonet

Additional design__ Silvana Aponte

Tracklist

1. Luca Durán & Kelman Duran — Lejanía ft. Gavsborg

2. Luca Durán — Arusi

3. Luca Durán — Citizen Fire ft. Iceboy_Violet

4. Luca Durán & Debit — Killing Mariposas

5. Luca Durán — Kumbia ft. Rosa Pistola

6. Luca Durán & SAM-E — 10002 ft. BEBE YANA & Kamohelo

7. Luca Durán — Wanna be there

8. Luca Durán — Seraphine ft. kacha

9. Luca Durán — FDT

KILLING MARIPOSAS features a lineup of collaborators including Kelman Durán, Gavsborg, Iceboy_Violet, Debit, BEBE YANA, Kamohelo and Kacha, with mastering by Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering and artwork by Jean-Vincent Simonet.

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