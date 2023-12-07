311 Added to KROQ's 32nd Annual Almost Acoustic Christmas

ulti-platinum rock band 311 have been added as headlining artists at KROQ’s 32nd Almost Acoustic Christmas festival this weekend, Saturday, December 9, at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. 311 will join already-announced acts like The Offspring, Garbage, Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar, and The Beaches for KROQ’s annual holiday tradition. The show raises funds for two Los Angeles-based youth-oriented organizations: Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

All tickets for KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas are on-sale now here.

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass). The band mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound – and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

311 frontman Nick Hexum shares, “When we heard KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas had an opening, we were stoked to be able to jump in. We’ve always loved KROQ and are excited to be part of such a great lineup of bands.”

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead. 311’s celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

Looking ahead at 2024, 311 will return to Las Vegas at the Dolby Live at Park MGM for their biannual event on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 to celebrate 311 Day.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD's and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Sales Chart - and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio Chart - including three #1 singles: “Down,” “Love Song,” and “Don't Tread On Me” - along with ”Amber,” “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original,” “Creatures For Awhile,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset in July.”

For more info, visit 311.com

Upcoming 311 Performance Dates

December 9 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum*

January 18 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

January 19 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

January 22 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda^

January 23 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda^

January 25 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Osaka Bayside^

February 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

February 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

February 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort

February 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival*

March 9 – Las Vegas, NV – 311 Day @ Park MGM

March 10 – Las Vegas, NV – 311 Day @ Park MGM

June 7 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park*

June 8 – Nürburg, Germany, Rack Am Ring*

June 14 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

June 15 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

June 16 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

* Festival appearance

^ With Man With A Mission