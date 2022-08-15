2rare Enlists Lil Durk for Breakout Viral Hit 'Q-Pid'

North Philadelphia rapper 2rare enlists Chicago superstar Lil Durk for "Q-Pid," a feel-good version of 2rare's buzzing viral hit "Q-Pid." Featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.

Blending East coast club music and melodic rap, the track updates 112's 1997 hit of the same name. 2rare's original version has amassed more than 15 million views on YouTube alone.

Over churning club rhythms, 2rare and Durk offer bars about lust and attraction. "Oh, I'm just being honest," the Philly breakout star raps. "Keep it a buck, like Giannis / She treat me like a goddess." Durk adds his Chicago flavor flowing effortlessly and flexing over the pummeling drums

Since premiering in January, the original "Cupid Remix" has racked up more than 15 million views on YouTube. Its high-energy video is a representation of 2rare's compelling, kinetic energy. Unsurprisingly, it kickstarted a joyous TikTok dance trend, and spawned more than 100,000 creates.

The supercharged remix is part of a whirlwind year for 2rare, who has released a handful of energetic dance rap singles, including "Back It Up" and "Oochie Coochie." He recently appeared in Drake's latest video for "Sticky."

Once a rising football star in Philly, the rap upstart shifted focus to music and gained widespread attention for his 2019 track "Big Drippa," which showcased his knack for infectious hooks. With "Q-Pid," 2rare seems set to reach even more fans with a taste for dizzying rhymes and head-spinning club tracks.

2rare is on a mission to bring the fun back to rap. The North Philadelphia artist born Naseem Young has immediately set himself apart from his peers over the last few years with his irrepressible charisma and the furious energy of dancefloor-ready hits like "Cupid Remix."

East Coast club music has been booming in the mainstream of late, but 2rare's rapid-fire bars and uncommon ear for hooks make his songs echo in your head way after you leave the club. Growing up a football player, 2rare says that his brother and other family members rapped, but that none of them broke out to the degree that he has.

He and the people around him have realized that in his time making music, he's already developed a gift. The crown jewel of his run so far is "Cupid Remix," an irresistible club flip of 112's 1996 hit. 2rare springboards around the beat like an Olympic gymnast, and its corresponding dance challenge has already gone viral.

The video for "Cupid Remix" has accrued over 15 million YouTube views since its January release, and the song seems poised to continue to rise with a Lil Durk-assisted official remix of its own. On TikTok, he's already racked up more than 450,000 followers with his kinetic videos.

The attention is extreme, but 2rare knows he deserves it. "It's to that point where people say, 'Rare runs everything he hopped on,'" he says. "They'll hear a party song or a dance song and be like, 'Yo, put Rare on it.'" He's already proved he's more than ready for the challenge.

Listen to the new single here: