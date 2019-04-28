2nd Line Marching Jazz Hip Hop's LowDown Brass Band Announces Tour And New Song

LowDown Brass Band (LDB) deftly synthesizes the gritty sounds of Chicago with the high-energy second-line street beat of the Crescent City. LDB brandishes a powerful brass frontline of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, with a funky backline of drums and sousaphone. Combining the poetic ferocity of Billa Camp with stellar vocal harmonies, adventurous improvisation, movement, and grooves, LDB creates an infectious and diverse sound that has something for every listener.

Their much anticipated upcoming tour includes the International Ska/Reggae Fest in Victoria, BC, Green River Fest in Mass, SummerFest in Milwaukee, Nightfall Concert Series in Chattanooga, Chicago's Do-Division Festival and many more big festival announcements coming soon.

Look for their highly addictive fun new single "We Dem Boys" out May 3rd via Distro Kid. It's a dynamic funky song that captures the essence of the party! Written by the band's vocalist trumpeter, Shane Jonas, and the group's MC, Billa Camp, "We Dem Boys" blends soul, funk, and hip-hop in a way that only this veteran crew of musicians has become known for. Billa Camp delivers a uniquely fresh performance that compliments the smooth vocal stylings of Jonas and gives this high energy track a dynamic one-two punch.

LowDown Brass Band released their 5th self-produced full-length studio album lowdown Breaks back in Jan 2018. That offering delved deep into refining their unique sound, combining the hip hop sound with multiple world music and jazz styles.

TOUR DATES:

June 2

Do Division

Chicago, IL

June 8

City Built Brewery

Grand Rapids, MI

June 12

Blue Note

Napa, CA

June 13

Great Northern

SF, CA

June 14

White Eagle

Portland,OR

June 15

Bite of Bend

Bend, OR

June 16

Cheese Factory Summer Series

Langoise, OR

June 19

Sunset Tavern

Seattle,WA

June 20

Blues Brews BBQ

Bellinghmam, WA

June 21

Guilt Bar & Company

Vancouver,BC

June 22

International Ska/Reggae Fest

Victoria,BC

July 3

SummerFest

Milwaukee, WI

July 4

Windy City Rib Fest

Chicago, IL

July 11

Festival on the Green

Middlebury,VT

July 12

Bowery Electric

NYC

July 13

Green River Fest

Greenfield, MA

July 14

Philadelphia Folk Society

Philadelphia, PA

July 16

CHIRP Music Fest

Ridgefield, CT

July 17

Kennett Music Festival

PA

July 18

Pearl St Warehouse

Washington D.C

July 19

Nightfall Concert Series

Chattanooga, TN

July 20

Jimmy Can't Dance

Louisville,KY

July 31

Shitty Barn Series

Madison, WI

Aug 1

Levitt Concert Series

Sheboygan, WI

Aug 2

Door County Brewery

Door County, WI

Aug 3/4

Mile of Music Festival

Appleton, WI

Aug 7

Five Spot Summer Series

Helen, MT

Aug 9

Whiskey Jacques

Sun Valley, ID

Aug 10

Snowbird Cool Air Series

Snowbird, UT

Aug 11

Jackson Hole Summer Concerts

Jackson Hole, WY

Aug 15

Levitt Steel Stacks

Bethlehem, PA

Aug 17/18

Riverfest Alora Festival

Alora, ONT





