2nd Line Marching Jazz Hip Hop's LowDown Brass Band Announces Tour And New Song
LowDown Brass Band (LDB) deftly synthesizes the gritty sounds of Chicago with the high-energy second-line street beat of the Crescent City. LDB brandishes a powerful brass frontline of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, with a funky backline of drums and sousaphone. Combining the poetic ferocity of Billa Camp with stellar vocal harmonies, adventurous improvisation, movement, and grooves, LDB creates an infectious and diverse sound that has something for every listener.
Their much anticipated upcoming tour includes the International Ska/Reggae Fest in Victoria, BC, Green River Fest in Mass, SummerFest in Milwaukee, Nightfall Concert Series in Chattanooga, Chicago's Do-Division Festival and many more big festival announcements coming soon.
Look for their highly addictive fun new single "We Dem Boys" out May 3rd via Distro Kid. It's a dynamic funky song that captures the essence of the party! Written by the band's vocalist trumpeter, Shane Jonas, and the group's MC, Billa Camp, "We Dem Boys" blends soul, funk, and hip-hop in a way that only this veteran crew of musicians has become known for. Billa Camp delivers a uniquely fresh performance that compliments the smooth vocal stylings of Jonas and gives this high energy track a dynamic one-two punch.
LowDown Brass Band released their 5th self-produced full-length studio album lowdown Breaks back in Jan 2018. That offering delved deep into refining their unique sound, combining the hip hop sound with multiple world music and jazz styles.
TOUR DATES:
June 2
Do Division
Chicago, IL
June 8
City Built Brewery
Grand Rapids, MI
June 12
Blue Note
Napa, CA
June 13
Great Northern
SF, CA
June 14
White Eagle
Portland,OR
June 15
Bite of Bend
Bend, OR
June 16
Cheese Factory Summer Series
Langoise, OR
June 19
Sunset Tavern
Seattle,WA
June 20
Blues Brews BBQ
Bellinghmam, WA
June 21
Guilt Bar & Company
Vancouver,BC
June 22
International Ska/Reggae Fest
Victoria,BC
July 3
SummerFest
Milwaukee, WI
July 4
Windy City Rib Fest
Chicago, IL
July 11
Festival on the Green
Middlebury,VT
July 12
Bowery Electric
NYC
July 13
Green River Fest
Greenfield, MA
July 14
Philadelphia Folk Society
Philadelphia, PA
July 16
CHIRP Music Fest
Ridgefield, CT
July 17
Kennett Music Festival
PA
July 18
Pearl St Warehouse
Washington D.C
July 19
Nightfall Concert Series
Chattanooga, TN
July 20
Jimmy Can't Dance
Louisville,KY
July 31
Shitty Barn Series
Madison, WI
Aug 1
Levitt Concert Series
Sheboygan, WI
Aug 2
Door County Brewery
Door County, WI
Aug 3/4
Mile of Music Festival
Appleton, WI
Aug 7
Five Spot Summer Series
Helen, MT
Aug 9
Whiskey Jacques
Sun Valley, ID
Aug 10
Snowbird Cool Air Series
Snowbird, UT
Aug 11
Jackson Hole Summer Concerts
Jackson Hole, WY
Aug 15
Levitt Steel Stacks
Bethlehem, PA
Aug 17/18
Riverfest Alora Festival
Alora, ONT