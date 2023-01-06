Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'

2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love is set for release on February 3rd. 

Jan. 06, 2023  

Louisville's 2KBABY is back with more raw storytelling on his new single "Don't Love Me Now," out today on Masked Records / Warner Records. The track features Seattle phenom charlieonnafriday, who adds to the passionate emotion of 2K's candid rags-to-riches tale. It also arrives ahead of 2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love set for release on February 3rd.

On the poignant "Don't Love Me Now," 2K dives right into his past with lines like "I was just invisible, thought I wouldn't be nuthin'," he bravely admits. charlieonnafriday sings over a soft acoustic riff "I'm so used to being alone ... so don't love me now." This prompts 2K's aim isn't just at his former self, though, but at others now eyeing his success.

"Don't Love Me Now" is 2K's first release of the year, following a standout 2022 capped off by his Lil Wayne-inspired mixtape Sorry For The Hate and a string of emotional singles including "Stand Love" and "Rain." With "Don't Love Me Now," 2K proves he'll never forget his past-no matter how bright his future is looking. For more information, visit here.

2KBABY's voice is a shimmering crackle imbued with heart and soul-a tool used to tell street parables with messages of hope and perseverance conveyed by his anthemic full-length project First Quarter in '21.

Ever since his acclaimed 2020 EP Pregame Rituals-featuring his RIAA Gold-certified hit "Old Streets"-he's put his foot on the gas, broadening his sound and range of collaborators, including masked EDM star Marshmello for the pop-leaning "Like This" and Chicago drill icon Chief Keef for the introspective "Luigi."

To date, he's garnered praise from a host of tastemaking outlets including Pitchfork, Complex, The FADER, UPROXX, and more. Pregame Rituals cemented himself as one of hip-hop's most gifted new stars, but if his upcoming music is any indication, he's only scratched the surface of what he can do.

Laying the foundation for that potential is 2K's transcendent RIAA Platinum-certified (and still climbing) "Old Streets." It's filled to the brim with a range of emotions, something 2K says he aspires to every time: "My music can be therapeutic, it can amp you up, it can make you cry." "Old Streets" is his centerpiece, but it's not the blueprint-and what comes next rises above genres for global impact. And 2K won't stop mastering new sounds anytime soon.

Listen to the new single here:



