Back To Mine to Close 2026 Ibiza Season With Faithless, Becky Hill

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Back to Mine continues its 2026 Ibiza season with three standout dates at Pikes, welcoming Gok Wan, Becky Hill and Faithless to the island for a final run of headline events. With the summer building towards its closing chapter, the series will deliver three nights of music and entertainment at the venue.

Following a busy summer across Ibiza and the UK, Back to Mine has continued to build on its reputation as one of the season's most versatile event brands, with activity spanning clubs, hotels, festivals and destination events.

With residencies at both Pikes and 528 Ibiza, 2026 has been a significant year for Back to Mine. Set in the hills above San Antonio, Pikes remains one of Ibiza's most distinctive venues and a longstanding part of the island's musical history. Back to Mine's monthly parties have become a regular fixture of the summer, bringing together established artists, DJs and residents in the surroundings of the hotel.

The wider 2026 season has included performances from seminal names including Sasha, John Digweed, Patrick Mason, Eats Everything and Erol Alkan in Ibiza, alongside Josh Wink and Fat Tony at events in the UK.

Back to Mine's resident DJs have also played a key role throughout the summer. At Camp Bestival in Dorset, Centrl and Sunisun, founders of Days Of Disco, featured at the Bollywood arena, while at 528 Ibiza, the duo also performed in the Club Room on the same billing as Sasha and John Digweed, alongside Mick Wilson, who opened proceedings ahead of the headline set.

The final run of Ibiza dates now returns to Pikes, with Gok Wan on Thursday 20th August, Becky Hill on Thursday 10th September, followed by the Back to Mine closing party on Thursday 8th October featuring a Faithless DJ set.

As the Ibiza season draws to a close, Back to Mine's 2026 programme will continue beyond the island, with a return to Fatboy Slim's All Back To Minehead Butlins Weekender in November with Sarah Story, following previous Back to Mine pop ups with Fish56Octagon and Fat Tony.

Back to Mine: Ibiza Dates

Thursday August 20th - Pikes, Ibiza:

GOK WAN

CENTRL | GUY GARRETT | 4ELEVEN | JAMIE LOVE | SARAH FAVOURITIZM

DAYS OF DISCO:

SUNISUN | ENDO

Thursday September 10th - Pikes, Ibiza:

BECKY HILL

Full Lineup TBA

Thursday October 8th - Closing Party. Pikes, Ibiza:

FAITHLESS DJ SET

Full Lineup TBA

Find Out More & Follow

Back to Mine: Instagram

Days Of Disco: Instagram

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