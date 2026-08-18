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TINLICKER to Bring DREAMS OF THE MACHINE Tour to Brooklyn Paramount

Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven now perform as a trio with vocalist Hero Baldwin.

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TINLICKER to Bring DREAMS OF THE MACHINE Tour to Brooklyn Paramount

Dutch electronic trio TINLICKER will perform in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount on September 26.

Their latest album Dreams of the Machine came out earlier this year via [PIAS] Electronique. In July, TINLICKER teamed up with Helsloot on the single 'Edge Of Forever.'

In 2025, TINLICKER performed at Coachella and sold-out huge venues across the US, including Red Rocks as well as playing European shows opening for Faithless. With over 5.5M Spotify monthly listeners, their 2026 record finds the project expanding from a duo (Micha Heyboer & Jordi van Achthoven) to become a trio, incorporating vocalist Hero Baldwin.

Dreams of the Machine marks TINLICKER's move entirely to live performance while double-downing on their long-held commitment to melodic use of organic live instruments, soulful vocals, and orchestral strands as well as a grasp of technology and production which makes them ideally placed to creatively confront the present and future of AI in daily lives. It queries 'where is the boundary between human and machine? Can we create a world in which both exist in harmony, organic and digital?'

Tour Dates

Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – September 26

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