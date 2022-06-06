2022 Breakout Artist Anne Wilson Takes Home Two K-LOVE Fan Awards

Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has been taking the music world by storm with the release of her debut album, My Jesus, this Spring. This past Friday, June 3rd, Anne took home 2 K-LOVE Fan Awards - Female Artist of the Year and Breakout Single of the Year for her hit song, "My Jesus."

"I grew up listening to Christian radio and K-LOVE, so winning breakout single is just so surreal," says Wilson. "I am so grateful for how Christian music impacts so many people for the Kingdom. So thankful. I am so undone by God's faithfulness. Winning female artist of the year means so much to me. What an honor! So grateful."

The K-LOVE Fan Awards is the home of the only fan-voted awards show in Christian entertainment. The Awards bring together the biggest names in Christain music, films, sports, books, and more, geared to create a fan experience that celebrates and promotes artists, athletes, authors, and entertainers with excellence that engage and impact popular culture.

At release, Anne's debut album, My Jesus, hit the #1 spot on multiple charts include Billboard's Top Christian & Gospel Albums, Billboard's Top 200 Christian & Gospel, Billboard's Top Albums, and Apple Music (Christian & Gospel Category.) The album's title track, "My Jesus," earned Anne her first RIAA Gold Certification and a 2022 Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Christian Song." The album also made recent CCMG history, scoring the biggest debut week in over 15 years by a Capitol Christian Music Group-signed new artist.

Anne's current single, "Mamas," was released this past Mother's Day weekend and features one of her personal musical inspirations, Hillary Scott. The moving track's music video about the importance of a mother's love has garnered 5.9 million views to date.

Singer/songwriter Anne Wilson knows the healing power of music firsthand. The lyrics of Hillsong Worship's "What A Beautiful Name" became a lifeline for the Lexington, Kentucky native after her brother was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 23. Although she spent much of her childhood behind a piano, Wilson sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother's funeral.

It was at that moment that she realized what she was born to do. A video of her moving performance organically circulated, eventually landing her a record deal. With a mesmerizing voice and a visible hunger for Jesus, the 20-year-old relies on personal journal entries and time spent in nature for songwriting inspiration.

Wilson's introductory track, "My Jesus"-which she co-wrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West-is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She released a debut three-track single-also titled My Jesus-for Capitol Christian Music Group in early 2021 and followed it up with a live EP, My Jesus (Live in Nashville).

Her song, "My Jesus," charted on the Spotify Viral 50, Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone Top 25 Trending charts. Her story was also featured with the Religion News Service and The Washington Post. She made her Opry debut on the iconic stage in September 2021. Wilson was featured in Billboard Magazine as the October 2021 Chart Breaker artist.