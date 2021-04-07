2021 SOURCE Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The SOURCE Nashville 18th Annual Source Hall of Fame Awards will be held virtually this year and will posthumously induct 20 female trailblazers, it was announced today. Details of the induction ceremony will be released in the coming weeks. The Source Hall of Fame Awards ceremony will resume in-person on August 23, 2022.

This year SOURCE posthumously honors and celebrates the historic achievements of those "Women Behind The Music" that have paved the way for others in the country music industry. The 2021 inductees are:

*Mary Reeves Davis (Jim Reeves Enterprises)

*Dale Franklin (Leadership Music, The Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sage)

*Ann Tant (Lowery Music Group, RCA Records Atlanta, Ann's Promotion Services, Mercury Records Nashville)

*Anne "Opry Annie" Boatman (National Life Insurance, Grand Ole Opry, The Nashville Network)

*Sue Brewer (Mary Sue Berry) (Honorary Member/Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Webb Pierce, Music City News, Waylon Jennings Fan Club)

*Bobette Dudley (Country Music Association)

*Sharon Eaves (Fan Clubhouse, LLC, Advisory Board Member for St. Jude Children's Hospital, MusiCares, Nashville School of the Arts)

*Jeannie Ghent (ABC Records, Mandrell Management Company, The Cannons)

*Teresa L."Tuttie" Jackson (High Seas Music, Bigger Picture Group, Moraine Music Group)

*Vivian Keith (Shelby Singleton Enterprises, Sure Fire Music, Wil-Helm Agency)

*Nikki Mitchell (Waylon Jennings Music, Nikki Mitchell Foundation)

*Claudia Mize (Warner Bros. Records, Mercury Records)

*Sylvia Richey (AFM, Tammy Wynette Enterprises, George Richey Productions)

*Janet Rickman (PolyGram-Mercury/Nashville, Mercury Records New York/Los Angeles, MCA Nashville)

*Faye Anthony Smith (BMI/Nashville/New York)

*Joyce Triplett (RCA Records, Harold Shedd)

*Barbara Turner (The Nashville Network (TNN), Gaylord Entertainment)

*Dorothy Wright (Gaylord Entertainment, WSM Radio, WSM-TV, Grand Ole Opry)

*Margaret Wright (Columbia Recording Studios, Mercury Studio)

*Jean Zimmerman (Epic Records, Independent Producer, SingMe Music)

SOURCE Hall of Fame inductees are nominated and inducted based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, the number of years each individual has worked within the entertainment industry, and level of community involvement.

About SOURCE Nashville: Founded in 1991 by Shelia Shipley Biddy, Judy Harris and Pat Rolfe, SOURCE is the longest running organization for females in the music industry in Nashville, and is dedicated to fostering relationships and opportunities for its members through continuous education, networking, and community service initiatives. SOURCE is a nonprofit organization supporting an exclusive community of accomplished women professionals who work in all facets of Nashville's entertainment industry. In 2003, Kay Smith founded the SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards to recognize