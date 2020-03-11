2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition is Open

Songwriters, rejoice! The 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition invites songwriters from around the world to enter their song for a chance at a career-changing first-place cash prize of A$50,000, courtesy of Australasian music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS, legendary music company Alberts and the world's fast growing music company, BMG.



Last year's 1st place winner, the soulful 'Miracle Love,' was co-written by Matt Corby and Dann Hume, and featured on Corby's LP Rainbow Valley, which went on to win triple j's coveted 'J Award' for album of the year.



"I'm so grateful that such a positive song burrowed into the hearts and ears of our peers and genuinely humbled by this moment," said Corby upon winning Vanda & Young.



Runners-up also win cash prizes to help fund their next musical venture, with a 2nd place amount of $A10,000 thanks to legal experts Banki Haddock Fiora, and 3rd place receives A$5,000 courtesy of Aon.



The AMPAL Emerging Songwriter Prize, awarded to an up-and-coming unpublished songwriter, comes with $A5,000 cash for the recipient, courtesy of the Australasian Music Publishers Association.



Previously known as the 'Unpublished' prize, the category's two previous recipients have each been on a hot streak since winning. 2019's 'Unpublished' winner Kaiit (for 'Miss Shiney') won the 2019 ARIA Award for Best R &B / Soul release, and the inaugural honouree Mallrat (for 'Better') just won the Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year Award at the Global APRA Music Awards Los Angeles.



Last year's competition marked the move from a biennial to an annual tradition, thanks to overwhelming demand. And with 3,683 entries from 48 countries, songwriters worldwide collectively raised A$184,150 for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy? Australia (NRMTA) via their A$50 entry fee per song.



All money raised goes directly to fund the organisation's transformative programs, and in eleven years of the competition's existence, entrants have contributed over A$1.2 million, making a huge impact on the lives of others with their songs.



Named after the iconic songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young, the long-running competition has served as a career springboard to an impressive line-up: Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), and Kimbra (2011), as well as top finishers including Sarah Aarons, Gotye, Meg Mac and Gang of Youths' frontman David Le'aupepe.



A judging panel comprised of influential artists, producers, media and music industry professionals has been confirmed, including award-winning songwriter Lior, APRA AMCOS Ambassador Dallas Frasca, triple j Unearthed's Dave Ruby Howe, producer Robert Conley and reps from Amazon Music and Universal Music.



Entries close 11.59pm (AEDT) Thursday 14 May.



Please visit vandayoungsongcomp.com for more information and terms and conditions.





