2020 SandJam Presented By Pepsi Canceled

Following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency and under directives from the State of Florida and Panama City Beach City Council, the 2020 SandJam Presented by Pepsi has been canceled. The 3rd annual rock music festival was set to draw the biggest crowds to the beach yet, with ticket buyers from over 40 states and three foreign countries, April 24-26, 2020 at Panama City Beach's M.B. Miller Pier.

There are no plans to reschedule the festival this year, but organizers look forward to seeing everyone back on the beach for SandJam 2021 April 23-25 next year.

"We did everything in our power to keep this year's SandJam afloat, but the safety of our staff, crew, artists and especially our fans is our highest priority," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We would like to thank Pepsi, Jim Beam, the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council and all of our other sponsors for being amazing partners."

Shinedown, Weezer and 311 were set to headline the three-day festival, and The Struts, Judah & the Lion, AJR, Rival Sons, Skillet, Manchester Orchestra, Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, White Reaper, Dorothy, The Hip Abduction, The Steel Woods, Magic City Hippies, Devon Gilfillian, Strand of Oaks, Sweet Lizzy Project, Heritage, Bones Owens, Oliver Hazard and Sleepwalkers were all scheduled to perform.

"There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our community," said SandJam COO Mark Sheldon. "We love showing off our beaches and wonderful hospitality to our visitors, and we look forward to seeing everyone next year."

Anyone who purchased a ticket through an official authorized SandJam ticket outlet will have the credit/debit card used for the purchase automatically refunded. SandJam is not responsible for refunding tickets purchased through a third party.

Stay tuned to www.sandjamfest.com.





