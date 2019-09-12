2019 BMA Winner Bruce Katz Announces 'Solo Ride' Tour

Bruce Katz, renowned Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and 2019 Blues Music Awards "Best Acoustic Album" winner, and his Bruce Katz Band, embark on their 'Solo Ride' Fall 2019 U.S. Tour, with a local performance at JV's Restaurant, 6666 Arlington Blvd., Thursday, September 19. Showtime: 8:30pm (2 sets). Tickets are $10. Info: (703) 241-9504 or visit http://www.jvsrestaurant.com.

Solo Ride (released August this year) is the newest CD on American Showplace Music from the legendary keyboardist, and his tenth album to date. The album was produced by Katz with label owner Ben Elliott, and co-produced by Bruce's manager and agent, Legare Robertson. Solo Ride marks Katz's only solo release after thirty years of composing, touring and playing. It captures the emotion and intensity of his music, and contains all instrumentals from start to finish, drawing from his vast background of stylings from jazz to blues to classical, gospel and country. "I'm tellin' ya, he's downhome and uptown all at once, and that's a winning combination." - Ted Drozdowski, Music Critic

For the first time in his career, he has recorded a solo piano album and the results are stunning and unmistakably original. Bruce's virtuoso and original playing draws the listener into his musical world where many of the artificial boundaries created in the 'music business' fall away and leave the listener with a new appreciation for what Bruce calls "improvisational American Roots and Blues music".

Known throughout the world as the keyboardist with Gregg Allman, Delbert McClinton, John Hammond, Ronnie Earl & many others, Solo Ride puts Bruce Katz and a grand piano in a world class studio and sounds as rich and dynamic as any of the recordings he has done with full bands.



"On Solo Ride, Bruce Katz becomes the Picasso of the Piano" - Nashville Blues & Roots Alliance

Listen to "Down at the Barrelhouse" below.

Upcoming Bruce Katz 'Solo Ride' Tour Dates

Sept. 19 (Thur.) JV'S RESTAURANT Falls Church, VA

Sept. 20 (Fri.) THE STANHOPE HOUSE Stanhope, NJ

Sept. 28 (Sat.) TURNING POINT CAFE Piermont, NY

Oct. 11 (Fri.) CARRIE'S CORNER MUSIC Marietta, GA

Oct. 12 (Sat.) THE ROASTING ROOM Bluffton, SC

Oct. 13 (Sun.) BLUE JAY LISTENING ROOM Jacksonville Beach, FL

Oct. 16 (Wed.) ENGLEWOODS ON DEARBORN Port Charlotte, FL

Oct. 17 (Thur.) TERRA FERMATA TIKI BAR Stuart, FL

Oct. 18 (Fri.) CAMPING W/ THE BLUES Brooksville, FL

Oct. 19 (Sat.) BUCKINGHAM BLUES BAR Ft. Myers, FL





Related Articles View More Music Stories