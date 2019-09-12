2019 A3C Music Festival Adds Burna Boy, Yasiin Bey, Mr. Eazi, Buddy, Tokyo Jetz and More

A3C announces their 2019 artist lineup with a brand new festival experience featuring more artists and shows over a 5-day span, across Atlanta's premier venues: Center Stage, Masquerade and Tabernacle. More than 50 events will be held this year with hundreds of artists & DJs from around the world. For the past 15 years, A3C has brought hip-hop fans from around the world to Atlanta to celebrate the legends and discover hip-hop's future stars. The 2019 festival artist lineup features Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Yasiin Bey, Lil Keed, E-40, Mr. Eazi, Lil Gotit, Pink Sweat$, Just Blaze, Rakim, Lion Babe, Buddy, SOBxRBE, Tokyo Jetz, DJ Quik, Big Daddy Kane, Afro B, Chika, BJ The Chicago Kid, G Perico, Boogie, Childish Major, Teni, Grip, Landstrip Chip, AZ, Baby Rose and comedians Mo'Nique and Donnell Rawlings.

A3C is bringing The FADER FORT (powered by Sprite) to Atlanta from October 8-10 at The Center Stage featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweat$, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and many more. Since its inception at SXSW in 2002, the FORT remains a fixture in the ever-changing music industry and the place to witness the most significant artists of our generation. Together FADER FORT and A3C will produce an experience that celebrates pioneers in music.

The Masquerade will host three nights of hip-hop with legendary artists Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, E-40 & Friends and a special 20th anniversary performance of Black on Both Sides by Yasiin Bey from October 8th-10th.

Tabernacle will be home to A3C weekend including the Afrobeats all-star lineup of Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Afro B and Teni on Saturday, October 12th and theWest Coast Tribute concert featuring Buddy, SOBxRBE, Boogie and G Perico with special guest DJ & Host, DJ Quik (headliner for this stage is still to be announced).

"For the past 15 years, the A3C brand has been synonymous with hip-hop. So this year, we wanted to ensure that we highlighted top artists from different cultures and backgrounds as well, to celebrate hip-hop music the right way. We are very excited for what this year has to offer", Ryan Wilson (Co-Owner of A3C) stated.





