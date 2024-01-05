1999 Drops New Single 'rUN tHE FaDE' With Eyedress

Following the release of their latest single, “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine last month, new music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE return with their latest release, “rUN tHE FaDE” featuring alt singer-songwriter Eyedress.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “rUN tHE FaDE” features Eyedress' signature lo-fi production and shoegaze influences, driven by heavy, distorted guitar riffs and hazy vocals. Eyedress previously performed at 88rising's flagship Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles last summer, and has recently collaborated with artists such as Mac DeMarco and The Marías.

The accompanying music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). The surreal visual follows Eyedress as he plays basketball against a black metal gang while dressed as a giant joint, is visited by demons that crawl out of his television, and haunts a house party as a ghost.

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE will release their forthcoming project this year. Stay tuned for more information.

Watch the music video here: